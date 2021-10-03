Opinion: GOP makes bigotry great again

You might think it was a crime, but last week, a grand jury did not. The reference is to the case of one Jared Lafer. He is a white man in his 20s who, in September of last year, was driving in Johnson City, Tenn., when he came upon a small group of Black Lives Matter protesters in a crosswalk. According to witnesses, Lafer’s SUV bumped a man named Johnathon Bowers, whereupon Bowers, standing directly in front of the vehicle, smacked the hood to get Lafer’s attention. In response, Lafer allegedly accelerated, plowing through the group and leaving Bowers with two broken legs — all of it captured on cellphone video.