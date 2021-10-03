Tesla Model S Plaid Acceleration “Too Fast For Its Own Good”

The Tesla Model S Plaid has received plenty of praise from almost all who’ve driven it. Many have been mesmerized by its insane acceleration and clever technology, as well as the fact that it continues to offer all the space and practicality the Model S always has. That said, not everyone is so taken by it. The folks over at Track Day admit the Plaid brings incredible acceleration but is also soulless and mundane. Whilst many would argue EVs like the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT bring emotion through their stunning looks and cool artificial noises, Track Day thinks the Plaid is in dire need of a makeover and simply just dull.