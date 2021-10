After a long-shot, five-year struggle against the U.S. Department of Justice, former Lake Oswego bank executives Dan Heine and Diana Yates won a stunning victory on Friday. A panel of federal appeals court judges vacated their convictions on conspiracy to commit fraud and making false bank entries. Heine and Yates, formerly the two top executives at Bank of Owego, were indicted in 2017 and accused of engineering several plots to hide problem assets or otherwise to make the bank look stronger than it was.

LAKE OSWEGO, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO