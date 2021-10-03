East Greenbush sculptor gives discarded iron, steel new life

It was just a part-time job that started in high school, but arranging merchandise at the Averill Park Variety Store helped Mary Pat Wager find her way as an artist. More than 40 years later she’s still arranging things, mostly discarded objects made of iron and steel, and turning them into sculptures. The works can be elaborate and imposing or intimate and beguiling and they’ve been shown in countless galleries across the region. Currently, Wager is represented in the 2021 Hudson Mohawk Regional at the Albany International Airport Gallery, on view through Nov. 8, and she also has an exhibit at the Clement Frame Shop and Art Gallery in downtown Troy running through late October.