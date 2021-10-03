Even an RTX 3080 laptop couldn’t make me love PC gaming

Graphics cards really mess up the prices for desktops and laptops these days. If you're hungry for a new laptop and don't want to pay crazy prices, check out Walmart's Evoo 15.6-inch gaming laptop going for $638.40 refurbished. It's loaded with features including a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. This price is basically less than the graphics card alone. Just look at similar versions of this laptop that are brand new. Some of them go for as much as $1,300 with almost the same specifications. It's a great deal if you don't mind dealing with a refurbished product.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO