Computers

Even an RTX 3080 laptop couldn’t make me love PC gaming

By Hamish Hector
TechRadar
TechRadar
 6 days ago
I want to love PC gaming, I really do. Yet after years of trying to get invested in my Steam library, I always find myself returning to my usual console gaming habits. But, when I finally got to try out an RTX 3080 powered laptop for a review, I thought I might at long last fall for PC gaming. Once I hooked up a gaming mouse and mechanical keyboard I’d previously reviewed this would be by far the best gaming setup I’d ever used - there was no way I could resist, right?

PC Gamer

Best gaming laptops in 2021

Once the best gaming laptop meant picking a hulking brute of a notebook, one that could barely be described as portable, because only those massively heavy desktop replacement machines could house a worthwhile GPU. That's no longer the case, because today's top gaming laptops are able to squeeze desktop-level performance into impressively slight chassis. They're not as easy to upgrade, but that's about the only downside to modern laptops.
COMPUTERS
SlashGear

PS5 restock October: PlayStation Direct, GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy

Today we’re taking a peek at rumored stores for Sony PlayStation 5 restock both online and in-person at brick and mortar stores. At the moment, reports of restocks are largely rumors, and an official release schedule has not yet been revealed by any one retailer. By the time you read this article, though, this may have changed!
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Intel’s entry-level Alchemist GPU could match Nvidia’s RTX 3060 laptop specs

The realm of PC gaming rumours has been awash with insights into Intel’s gaming GPU plans, from partnerships with Asus, Gigabyte, and MSI to RTX 3070 comparisons. Now, thanks to newly leaked, albeit blurry images, we know that Intel’s entry-level Alchemist GPU could come with 6GB of memory and an uncommon layout.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Nvidia RTX 3080 vs. AMD RX 6800 XT: Should You Upgrade Your Gaming PC?

If you're on the lookout for a new, high-end GPU for your gaming PC, the two best options available are the NVIDIA RTX 3080 and the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT. Both GPUs compete neck to neck, but one trumps the other in some scenarios and vice versa. To help you decide which new GPU to buy, this article will compare both GPUs across various categories, ranging from gaming performance to actual availability.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Best Lenovo laptop deals: Discounted IdeaPad with RTX 3050 graphics is less than $1,000

Has your current laptop lost a step? It might be time to invest in a new model that can better keep up with your work and streaming needs. Lenovo recently refreshed many of its laptop lines with the latest AMD and Intel processors, the newest Wi-Fi standards and enhanced security features. And many of these new models, from business-class ThinkPads and two-in-one convertible Yogas to a budget gaming laptop, are available at deep discounts.
COMPUTERS
Android Police

REDMAGIC 6S Pro's 165Hz display and advanced cooling system are enough to make even PC gamers drool

The mobile gaming market has been heating up lately, thanks in part to the emergence of cloud gaming, as well as dedicated handheld devices. Riding this trend, gaming phone companies like REDMAGIC have carved out their own unique space, offering devices that pull double duty as daily-use phones and optimized gaming machines. Starting today, you can get your hands on REDMAGIC’s latest mobile gaming powerhouse, the 6S Pro.
TECHNOLOGY
inputmag.com

Even this ‘Deathloop’ actor couldn’t get a PS5 without insider help

Bethesda’s Deathloop launched earlier this month to huge fanfare from both the critical world and the gaming public. But it’s a PS5 exclusive, which means a huge number of gamers just can’t play it yet. The PS5 is selling well, but it’s also essentially impossible to find unless you have some sort of insider connection.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

System76 readies high-end Oryx Pro Linux laptops with Tiger Lake-H processor and Nvidia RTX dGPU options

The new Oryx Pro laptops are powered by the Intel Core i7-11800H processor that can be coupled with up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and up to 4 TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage. On the graphics side, we find the RTX 3070 and 3080 Max-Q dGPU options and there is a MUX switch to unleash the full potential in games and demanding applications. It also comes with a Thunderbolt 4 connector, but the prices are quite steep.
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

Research says the gaming monitor and PC trend isn’t over yet

If you thought heightened interest in gaming-focused monitors, desktops, and laptops would falter as the pandemic eased, you might want to hold onto your RGB gaming chair: the International Data Corporation (IDC) is predicting four more years of increased demand, with each segment growing faster than its parent market. This...
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

Game on with Evoo's refurbished 15.6-inch laptop with an RTX 2060 graphics card

Graphics cards really mess up the prices for desktops and laptops these days. If you're hungry for a new laptop and don't want to pay crazy prices, check out Walmart's Evoo 15.6-inch gaming laptop going for $638.40 refurbished. It's loaded with features including a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. This price is basically less than the graphics card alone. Just look at similar versions of this laptop that are brand new. Some of them go for as much as $1,300 with almost the same specifications. It's a great deal if you don't mind dealing with a refurbished product.
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Back 4 Blood system requirements – your gaming PC won’t feel Left 4 Dead

Turtle Rock Studios’ Back 4 Blood is almost here, and it’s likely to entice Left 4 Dead fans back to the gaming PC fold. Thankfully, despite being a modern-day successor to Turtle Rock’s original horror FPS, Back 4 Blood’s system requirements aren’t so gruesome. In fact, the game’s recommended specs actually bring Nvidia’s GTX series doesn’t head to an early grave.
VIDEO GAMES
PCWorld

Intel asked Apple users what they want in a laptop. The answer? A PC

The trash talk between Intel and Apple continued unabated this morning when Intel pushed out a new video asking Apple users what they want in a laptop and the answer is basically a PC. The new video is presented in the style of the Chevrolet “Real People” campaign. It opens...
COMPUTERS
gamespew.com

The Best Racing Games on PC

While we generally prefer the ease of using consoles, PC gaming is undoubtedly the place to be for the best graphics and blistering frame rates. If you’re into racing games, those things are quite important. Realistic graphics means you can more easily get immersed in the action, and high frame rates means more responsive controls. You’ll also find that racing games on PC have unrivalled steering wheel support.
VIDEO GAMES
linuxtoday.com

TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Linux Laptop Updated with NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti Graphics

Launched earlier this year in May, the 6th generation TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 laptop is TUXEDO Computers’ first-ever device to feature a 16:10 Omnia display with a 2880×1800 pixels (3K) resolution. Powered by 11th generation “Tiger Lake” Intel Core i7-1165G7 and i7-11370H processors with 4 cores, 8 threads and up...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

