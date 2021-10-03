CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints vs. Giants: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds

Wallace Delery
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Giants (0-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-1) The Saints finally make their long-awaited return to the Superdome, where they face the Giants. The story today is the Saints and the fans coming back to the Caesars Superdome for the first time in what feels like ages. It will be a special atmosphere in the Dome today, and the fans will hopefully take away some special memories from this one.

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
Washington Football Team vs Buffalo Bills: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

Washington won a rollercoaster divisional game against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. They’ve had 10 days to prepare for their first road game of the season, Washington travels north to face the Buffalo Bills who are coming off a 35-0 win over the Miami Dolphins. Washington faces a big test against the Bills, a team that lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game last year, and wants to go further this year. Taylor Heinicke gets his first road start in Washington as he continues his ride as QB1.
[WATCH] How it was inside the Superdome yesterday

637 days. We waited 637 days for that. Ugh. I guess we tempted the football gods too much. Laughing at Colin Cowherd for picking the Giants to win. Mocking the Giants for activating John Ross versus us. Seeing the Giants injury report and getting wide-eyed. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson feeling “sorry” for them. What’s the old saying? Don’t wake a sleeping giant. Well, we were playing the New York Giants so we certainly did awake a sleeping “giant” technically.
Beignets and Café au Lait: The Art of Laying An Egg

We are back! The 2021-22 NFL season is underway, with the ecstasy of victory and the agony of untimely interceptions. So, let’s take a look at what happened in the Saints’ game yesterday. But before that... As always, for our novice or non-New Orleanians readers, welcome!. Let’s start with some...
Fleur-de-Links, October 4: Saints suffer heartbreak in Week 4 loss

Canal Street Chronicles breaks down the Saints heartbreaking OT loss to the New York Giants. The Saints’ Week 4 loss marked the team’s return to the Superdome with fans in attendance for the first time since the 2019 season. Despite the Saints loss, Marcus Williams was able to pick off...
Saints vs. Giants: Week 3 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 4. New York Giants (0-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-1) The Saints take on the Giants in their highly-anticipated return to New Orleans, and specifically the Caesars Superdome. It should be an absolutely electric atmosphere in the Dome today. We know the fans will be ready and the team will be ready, the question is whether the Giants will be ready for what they are about to experience. Hopefully we see this Saints offense break out for a huge performance, but most importantly, let’s see a triumphant return home for the Saints!
Saints release Kicker Aldrick Rosas, Sign Cody Parkey, per reports

The New Orleans Saints have released kicker Aldrick Rosas after a disappointing stint with the team. After multiple missed field goal attempts and most recently a missed 58-yard attempt, the team has moved on. Rosas missed three field goals in the past two weeks. After the release of Rosas, they...
Important quotes after the game include Saints players sharing frustration in the loss

“Obviously, it’s a tough game to lose. Give credit to New York. They hung in there. In this league, when you are able to do that, (you can win). All of the teams are good enough to make enough plays. Certainly, we didn’t feel like we came into this game that we were seeing an 0-3 team. We knew how well they played against Atlanta and Washington. There are a number of things that we will watch on the tape that we will like, that we did well. Then, there is going to be a number of things that we are going to want to get corrected. Anytime that you have a game that goes into overtime when you lead for most of the game, and you lose, it’s frustrating.”
Five Numbers You Need to Know: All Good Things Come to An End

Five numbers that will make you shudder after the Saints’ 27-21 loss against the New York Giants. Coming into the game against the New York Giants, the New Orleans Saints were the Kings of October. The Saints had won 15 straight games in October, dating all the way to October 23, 2016, when New Orleans lost a 27-21 road-decision to Alex Smith and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Saints’ 15-game winning streak in October was the longest in the NFL since a similar feat was achieved by the Green Bay Packers from 1960 to 1963. Oh, and yes, you read that right: the Saints’ last October loss before Sunday was by the exact 27-21 score as the one from two days ago against New York. History has a funny way to wink at us sometimes.
Fleur-de-Links, October 6: Saints sign a new kicker

Jameis Winston, Sean Payton, and others speak specifically on the team’s frustrating loss to the New York Giants. The Giants gave up 0 sacks to the Saints in their Week 4 matchup. After two weeks of mixed results, the Saints have released Aldrick Rosas and signed a new kicker, Cody...
Saints struggling to keep up in crowded NFC South

The NFC South was invariably going to be messy this year. The New Orleans Saints, who have won the division the past four years, are entering a new post-Drew Brees era. With Jameis Winston at the helm, they’ve had ups and downs, with a rocky 2-2 start that hasn’t featured a ton of offense.
NFL Picks Week 5: Anyone’s Guess

The New Orleans Saints hit the road once again to face the Washington Football Team this week. If their performance last week in New Orleans is any indication of how they will look at home, maybe its a good thing they're back on the road. Will the Saints be the team that dominated against Green Bay and New England or the team that struggled against Carolina and New York? Well, what we can expect from the Saints week to week is anyone’s guess, but guessing is what we’ll do. Let’s take a look at this and every matchup in Week 5.
College prospects for Saints fans to watch: Week 6

Week 5 of the college football season did not fall short of expectations. It was as exciting and unpredictable as it could have been, with three top-15 teams (Florida, Oregon, Texas) falling to unranked teams. Cincinnati moved up two spots from No. 7 after a statement win over then-No. 9...
CSC Staff Picks, Week 5: Saints doomed to lose since they’re favored?

The New Orleans Saints are favored to win this week against the Washington Football Team. They have only been favored to win - by betting odds, the national media, and the CSC staff - in two games in 2021. In Weeks 1 and 3, confidence was mixed in the Saints chances to pull off a win against the Packers and Patriots, but the Saints took care of business. In Weeks 2 and 4 against the Panthers and Giants respectively, the Saints were favored to win. And we all know how those games turned out.
Saints play-calling tweaks that should be made moving forward

Much has been made of New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton’s decision-making since the squad’s heart-breaking 27-21 overtime loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. While some of this heat has maybe been taken out of proportion, the majority of the issues are underlying ones having to do with the play-calling that have been going on all season. This game just happened to expose them.
