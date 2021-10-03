Chickasaw Press shares 15 years of Chickasaw history, language and culture

When Dinora Harris and Audrey Lozano first met at the Michelson Museum of Art in 2017, they knew immediately that they were going to be good friends. The two women have a lot in common: from both being Hispanic immigrants, women from the big city who moved to a small town, volunteering for the same organizations, and even majoring in the same thing in college (com¡munication sciences). However, both Lozano and Harris agreed that while they similarities are what brought them together, it is through their differences that they have found a deeper friendship and shared passion with one another.

