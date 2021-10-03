CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Chickasaw Press shares 15 years of Chickasaw history, language and culture

By Special to The Banner
Duncan Banner
 6 days ago

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby understood that the history of his people had for centuries been written almost exclusively by non-Chickasaw authors. He saw the need for a viable way to share what Chickasaw writers and researchers knew about Chickasaw history and culture. In 2006, Governor Anoatubby established the Chickasaw Press to tell the stories of the Chickasaw people from their own voice.

