Colts vs Dolphins Week 4: Game Time, TV Schedule, Radio Info, and More

Through injuries, unexpectedly poor play, and uninspired play calling, the Colts find themselves heading into a must-win game against Miami in week four. Starting the season 0-4 would be a major shock for an organization that had a championship on its mind in the offseason. Unfortunately, that is a very real possibility, as they’ll face a Miami team with a more proven defense, and they have shown no real ability to keep Carson Wentz upright. To make matters worse, Jacoby Brissett will be under center for the Dolphins, so Colts fans could get to witness a quarterback we know all to well leading a team the Colts should certainly beat to a victory.