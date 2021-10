Finding optimism after No. 18 Auburn’s 34-10 loss against No. 2 Georgia Saturday afternoon sounds irrational at first. Auburn had 46 rushing yards in comparison to 201 by the Dawgs. Bo Nix had 217 passing yards with no touchdowns and threw an interception. In fairness to Nix, the ball bounced off running back Shaun Shivers’ chest into the hands of Nakobe Dean on Auburn’s second possession. The Tigers had a 3-0 advantage after going 68 yards on 17 plays on their first drive before Nix’s interception. The opening drive was good, but Nix and the Tigers knew they needed more against the vaunted Georgia defense.

