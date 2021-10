Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings Matchup Preview (10/3/21) Even though we’re only just getting ready to start Week 4, it seems like the NFL playoff race is in full swing. Teams are already battling hard for the top spot in their divisions, and the AFC North and NFC North are no different. When the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings face off this Sunday, they’ll both get a chance to shake up their respective divisions. The Browns are coming off a dominant win over Chicago in which they outgained the Bears by 371 yards. Bears starting QB Justin Fields managed a single net passing yard as the Cleveland defense was dominant. Meanwhile, the Vikings mustered a major 30-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks as Minnesota got their first win of the season. After close losses the first few games of the season, the Vikes seemed poised with QB Kirk Cousins tossing three TDs in the first half alone.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO