CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Colts-Dolphins live stream (10/3): How to watch online, TV info, time

By Mark Heim
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Miami Dolphins appear to be fighting for their playoff lives when they play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Oct. 3. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV and Paramount+. The Dolphins are 1-2; of the 17 Miami teams that started 1-3 or worse, only one made the playoffs....

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: There’s Only 1 Trade Suitor For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans don’t appear to plan on playing Deshaun Watson this season. The superstar quarterback continues to want out. A trade is complicated, of course, considering Watson’s situation. He’s been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While Watson remains eligible to play, it’s possible – likely, even – that teams are hesitant to make a move for him.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Analysis

Five things the Miami Dolphins need to do to pull off an upset against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 5: Harass Bucs QB Tom Brady with pressure up the middle There isn’t a single scheme, front, blitz, or exotic look that a defense can throw at Brady to catch him off guard. He’s seen everything every defensive coordinator could possibly come up with, ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
lineups.com

Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins Matchup Preview (10/3/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Miami Dolphins Matchup Preview (10/3/21) Ouch. The Miami Dolphins lost their starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, during the Week 2 beatdown they suffered from Buffalo. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts are dealing with numerous injuries of their own, from Carson Wentz and his two sprained ankles to rookie stud Kwity Paye and even star offensive lineman Quenton Nelson. Both of these teams have been rocked by injuries and tough losses against superior opponents. Miami recently lost in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. That road victory would have made up for the destruction it suffered against the Bills, but unfortunately, the Dolphins dropped to 1-2. The Indianapolis Colts have it even worse right now as they have lost all three games through Week 3. Now, they have to travel to Miami to face the Dolphins on the road. If there is any consolation, they will at least face Miami without Tua under center. Jacoby Brissett will be starting for the Dolphins again in Week 4 after a solid performance against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brissett protected the ball, for the most part, and helped position the Dolphins to have a shot at winning the game. Brissett threw for 215 passing yards and ran for 37 yards and one touchdown. Ironically, Miami has played better on the road than at home this season; however, the sample size is still relatively small. Still, you must wonder if that will negate the usual “home field advantage” applied to most matchups for the home team. The Colts have so many injuries right now that it is hard to think they can overcome it. Additionally, they have a long way to go defensively before they can be competitive with most teams. The team chemistry is another thing to watch, as the Colts have struggled and could lead to a further spiraling effect.
NFL
CBS Tampa

Dolphins-Buccaneers Preview: ‘Tall Order For Dolphins To Get Things Turned Around’ Against Buccaneers, Says NFL On CBS’s Trent Green

(CBS Miami) — Tom Brady was able to sneak out of New England with a victory. He brought his Tampa Bay Buccaneers back late on the Patriots, driving 45 yards to set up the game-winning field goal. That elevated the defending Super Bowl champions to 3-1 ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. They’ll host a Dolphins team that’s coming off its third straight loss. Miami, now 1-3, fell to the winless Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, failing to keep up with Carson Wentz, who was playing on two sprained ankles. Tom Brady continues to impress at the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Fubo Tv#Live Tv#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Pro Bowler#Cbs#Comedy Central#Mtv#Paramount Pictures
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
NFL
New York Post

Matt Stafford’s wife Kelly details ‘tipsy’ fight over lobster

Matthew Stafford is keeping his lobster distaste a secret. Or, at least he was. His wife, Kelly Stafford, admitted the couple isn’t down with the delicacy on her podcast this week. And according to her Instagram story, when she told Matthew about the conversation, he responded by calling her a “pretentious b—h.” Kelly followed it up with a second story, clarifying Matthew did not actually curse at her but she was “a little tipsy” when typing the initial post.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Cardinals Make Decision On DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins’ status for the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 game has reportedly been decided. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the All-Pro wide receiver is officially a go for Sunday afternoon’s game. The Cardinals are set to take on the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Hopkins was listed as questionable...
NFL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
143K+
Followers
36K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy