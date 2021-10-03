CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Shocking Details About Robert Kraft and Tom Brady’s Plan to Replace Bill Belichick Should Make Texans Fans Absolutely Furious

By Stephen Sheehan
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s no secret that the relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick deteriorated over the years. That shouldn’t have been a surprise given the size of their egos and the amount of time they spent working together. What should be shocking, however, is Brady and Robert Kraft’s plan to replace arguably the greatest coach in NFL history.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
FanSided

Bill Belichick crashes Bucs locker room to share private moment with Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was full of reunions, and some were better than others. As soon as he arrived back in New England, Patriots fans greeted their former quarterback with cheers. Brady also shared a picturesque embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft pregame and spent all of his time postgame chatting with his former teammates. Both sides seemed to be enjoying the homecoming and soaking it all in.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Kraft
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
CBS Boston

What Could Have Kept Brady With The Patriots? The QB Just Wanted A Contract, Seth Wickersham Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Amid all of the pomp, circumstance, hype and excitement for Sunday night’s game featuring Tom Brady’s return to New England, there is this one unanswered question: Why isn’t Tom Brady still playing for the Patriots? While the quarterback’s departure took place 18 months ago, its significance is still felt across the NFL. Brady went ahead and won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP with the Buccaneers, who hadn’t won a single playoff game in the 17 years prior to his arrival. Meanwhile the Patriots went through a 7-9 season without Brady, and they now sit at 1-2...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The New England Patriots#Espn#Benmaller#Fox Sports Radio#Foxsportsradio
The Spun

Bill Belichick’s Son, Steve, Addresses Tom Brady’s Return

Last week, we saw some harsh words about Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots from Tom Brady‘s camp, if not the quarterback himself. Ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, we’ve seen far more respectful things from both Brady and now multiple Belichicks. While his father and trainer were...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reveals If He’s Surprised By Tom Brady’s Success

In just a few days, Tom Brady will make his return to New England for the first time since he left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his first season away from New England, Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title. On Monday afternoon, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked if Brady’s immediate success was surprising.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
WEEI Sports Radio

Robert Kraft believes Tom Brady will retire a Patriot

Robert Kraft made the rounds Sunday morning as both ESPN and NFL Network broadcasted live from Gillette Stadium. When he joined the NFL Network with Kay Adams and Willie McGinest, the Patriots owner was asked about his feelings on Brady winning the Super Bowl last year with Tampa Bay and within his answer Kraft said he believes the quarterback will retire a Patriot.
NFL
CBS Boston

Details Of Deteriorating Relationship Between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Emerge In Excerpts From Seth Wickersham’s Patriots Book

BOSTON (CBS) — We knew that the relationship between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick was pretty bad leading up to the quarterback’s departure for Tampa Bay. But we’re now getting details of just how bad it was between two of the figureheads of the New England Patriots. Excerpts from the book “It’s Better To Be Feared” by ESPN senior writer Seth Wickersham have been released ahead of Sunday’s Patriots-Buccaneers game at Gillette Stadium, and it makes it sound like it was a small miracle that the Brady-Belichick relationship lasted until 2019. Brady left the Patriots after two decades of NFL dominance because...
NFL
The Spun

Robert Kraft Reveals The Plan For Tom Brady Tonight

The New England Patriots will honor Tom Brady on Sunday night, though the AFC East franchise won’t be doing anything crazy. Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed on Sunday afternoon that the franchise will play a special tribute video for Brady prior to this evening’s game. Brady is also expected to...
NFL
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

171K+
Followers
21K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy