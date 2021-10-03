Utah State Perspective: Cougars down Aggies in Entertaining Game

The unexpected 3-0 start for Utah State is starting to turn sour quickly. The Aggies have now lost two straight in a blowout loss to Boise State and a entertaining 34-20 home loss to BYU. The Aggies now sit at 3-2 and are playing in a conference that has proven to be pretty competitive this season. So, this means that Utah State will have to get back on track quickly to have a shot for the division crown.