CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 38 last night

By Andrew Richardson
MMAmania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night (Sat., Oct. 2, 2021), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 38. While last night’s card could not hold a candle to the pay-per-view (PPV) event that came before it, each of the bouts on the main card seemingly guaranteed action. From top-to-bottom, action fights were the apparent theme of the night ... even if the undercard ultimately outperformed the high-profile fights.

www.mmamania.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Betting Guide for UFC Vegas 38

Saturday's UFC Fight Night card features a wild main event, several strong UFC prospects looking to continue winning streaks, and some bad blood on the main card. UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs. Walker takes place Saturday from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Where is the sharpest place to wager on Saturday's card using FanDuel Sportsbook?
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 38’s Thiago Santos weighs in on Jake Paul: He’s a ‘beginner’ who makes ‘gross mistakes’

Perennial UFC light heavyweight contender Thiago Santos believes Jake Paul has proven to be a sloppy fighter inside of the ring. Santos, who meets Johnny Walker later tonight (Sat., Oct. 2, 2021) at UFC Vegas 38 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, recently discussed Paul’s success as a fighter and how he has looked in a pair of boxing gloves. Santos isn’t a renowned boxer in his own right, but he’s one of the more respected strikers in MMA today.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Thiago Santos wants to test Jiri Prochazka's chin after UFC Fight Night 193: 'I'm here'

Thiago Santos sees a matchup with Jiri Prochazka as his gateway to a title shot after emerging victorious from the UFC Fight Night 193 main event. Santos (22-9 MMA, 14-8 UFC) snapped his three-fight losing skid on Saturday with a unanimous decision win over Johnny Walker (18-6 MMA, 4-3 UFC) in the light heavyweight headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It was a critical performance for the Brazilian on the final fight of his current UFC contract.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 38’s Johnny Walker

Explosive wild man, Johnny Walker, will duel with Muay Thai specialist, Thiago Santos, this Saturday (Oct. 2, 2021) at UFC Vegas 38 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Walker is just six fights into his UFC career, but the Brazilian has developed one hell of a reputation. The No. 10-ranked Light Heavyweight contender has already scored dramatic knockouts, found himself on the wrong end of the highlight reel, and managed to injure himself doing the worm. In short, Walker stands out at least a bit more than the average “Contender Series” product.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
411mania.com

411’s UFC Fight Night Report: Santos Decisions Walker

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) #5 Thiago Santos (206 lbs.) vs. #10 Johnny Walker (204.5 lbs.) Kyle Daukaus (185.5 lbs.) vs. #14 Kevin Holland (183.5 lbs.) Alex Oliveira (169.5 lbs.) vs. Niko Price (170.5 lbs.) Misha Cirkunov (185.5 lbs.) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5 lbs.) Mike Breeden (158.5 lbs.)* vs....
UFC
fightsports.tv

UFC Vegas 38: Thiago Santos Back In Winning Column With Decision Victory Over Johnny Walker, Four Performance Of The Night Bonuses Handed Out

Thiago Santos earned a decision victory in, what some fans called, a lackluster UFC Fight Night main event. Santos (22-9) topped Johnny Walker (18-6) in the light heavyweight main event by earning the judges’ favors with scorecards (48-47, 48-47, 48-47) on October 2 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Brazilian fighters...
UFC
MMAmania.com

No thanks! Jiri Prochazka shoots down UFC callout from Thiago Santos

Longtime UFC light heavyweight title contender Thiago Santos snapped a three-fight losing streak by capturing a unanimous decision victory over fellow Brazilian bruiser Johnny Walker in the UFC Vegas 38 main event last weekend in “Sin City.”. And now “Marreta” wants to earn a second crack at the 205-pound crown.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 38 results: Matches to make for ‘Santos vs Walker’ main card winners

UFC Vegas 38 went down last night (Sat., Oct. 2, 2021) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, which saw Thiago Santos defeat Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (see it again here). In the co-main event, Kyle Daukaus and Kevin Holland’s Middleweight bout was ruled a No Contest (NC) due to a nasty clash of heads. Initially, the win was awarded to Daukaus after he pulled off the second round submission (see it here). But after officials got together and reviewed the inadvertent clash of heads, the decision was overturned. These two will more than likely run it back in the immediate future.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Eduardo
Person
Beneil Dariush
Person
Devonte Smith
Person
Antonina Shevchenko
Person
Alexander Hernandez
MMAmania.com

Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Johnny Walker after loss at UFC Vegas 38?

Another weekend of fisticuffs has come and gone as UFC Vegas 38 blew the roof off UFC APEX last Sat. night (Oct. 2, 2021) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Plenty of fighters were left licking their wounds, including Mike Breeden, who got a rude welcome to the Octagon after Alexander Hernandez knocked him out in the very first round (see it here).
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 38 medical suspensions could bench Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker until April

Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker may not have put forth one of the more action-packed fights of the year, but both Brazilians still sustained enough damage to leave them staring down the barrel of a six-month medical suspension, pending clearing from their respective physicians. Joining them in the six-month club...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Video: Crazed Khabib fan jumps onstage, rushes ‘Eagle’ during SKT charity event

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was in the United Kingdom last weekend making a number of public appearances. In addition to his stint at the Arnold Classic — where “The Eagle” was ambushed by fellow MMA retiree Georges St-Pierre — Nurmagomedov was also the featured speaker for SKT Welfare, the Muslim charity organization based in West Yorkshire, England.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jorge Masvidal calls out UFC for lack of fights: ‘They ain’t giving me an answer’

Jorge Masvidal became a massive star for the UFC in 2019 after he blasted through Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz all in a matter of eight months. But these days “Gamebred” fights are few and far between. He fought and lost to Kamaru Usman in July of 2020 and then again in April of 2021. It’s been five months since then and still no word on when Masvidal may fight again, and it sounds like Jorge is not happy about it.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Combat#Ufc Apex
MMAmania.com

Video: Paige VanZant, Junior Dos Santos storm AEW ring, incite ‘Dynamite’ riot

There’s no way to say this without sounding like a complete jerk but I’m not sure how pro wrestling fans are expected to buy Junior dos Santos and Paige VanZant as legitimate MMA titans considering “Cigano” recently lost four straight fights — all by way of knockout — while “12 Gauge” went 0-2 as a bare-knuckle boxer.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul contacts Floyd Mayweather for pro boxing fight: ‘I would have taken Floyd out’

Floyd Mayweather vs. Jake Paul in a professional boxing match might be a reality if the YouTuber-turned boxer gets his way. Paul (4-0) has laid down the challenge to Mayweather (50-0), under the condition the two meet in a professional boxing match. Paul is coming off a split decision win over former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley (watch highlights); meanwhile, Mayweather out-performed Jake’s older brother Logan Paul (highlights here) in an eight-round exhibition.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Aspen Ladd responds to Miesha Tate weigh-in attack — ‘I didn’t get it done’

Former UFC women’s 135-pound champion Miesha Tate lit up No. 3-ranked bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd for trying to “cheat” the scale at the UFC Vegas 38 weigh ins last Friday in “Sin City,” insisting Ladd and her team orchestrated the wobbly, towel-covered attempt to shrink from 141 pounds to 136.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy