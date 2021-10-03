Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 38 last night

UFC Vegas 38 went down last night (Sat., Oct. 2, 2021) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, which saw Thiago Santos defeat Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (see it again here). In the co-main event, Kyle Daukaus and Kevin Holland’s Middleweight bout was ruled a No Contest (NC) due to a nasty clash of heads. Initially, the win was awarded to Daukaus after he pulled off the second round submission (see it here). But after officials got together and reviewed the inadvertent clash of heads, the decision was overturned. These two will more than likely run it back in the immediate future.

