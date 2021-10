Sylacauga coach Rob Carter would love to see his passing attack fine-tune a few things during the coming games. If only Sylacauga running back Maleek Pope would let him. “Maleek Pope, he’s really limited us on offense because he scores," Carter said. "We’ve created holes and gaps for him to make dynamic plays, and that has really cut down on the amount of plays we have offensively. … We hand him the ball, he goes 80, and then you’re off the field.

SYLACAUGA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO