'Saturday Night Live' kicks off Season 47 with new Biden impersonator

Left to right, Aidy Bryant as Sen. Joe Manchin, Cecily Strong as Sen. Krysten Sinema, James Austin Johnson as President Joe Biden and Ego Nwodim as Rep. Ilhan Omar on "Saturday Night Live." Photo by Will Heath/NBC

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- New Saturday Night Live cast member James Austin Johnson debuted his impression of President Joe Biden during the sketch-comedy show's Season 47 premiere this weekend.

The cold open depicted Biden -- who was previously played by Jim Carrey and Jason Sudeikis on SNL -- as he desperately tries to unite members of the Democrat party who are standing in the way of passage of his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

The seven-minute sketch featured Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Cecily Strong,) Sen. Joe Manchin (Aidy Bryant,) Rep. Ilhan Omar (Ego Nwodim) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Melissa Villaseñor.)

"Let's go through this agenda together because we're all going to realize, 'Hey, we're all on the same page,'" Biden said as the politicians quickly demonstrated they had vastly different views on topics such as paid family leave and electric cars.

"Let's get real basic. Roads? Everyone OK with roads?" Biden asked.

"I like roads," Omar said.

"Me too! Roads are where trucks live," Manchin agreed.

"I want no roads," Sinema countered.

"No roads? Why?" Biden demanded.

"Chaos," SInema replied.

"What about water?" Biden wondered. "What do you say, Joe? You good with water?"

"I don't like the taste," Manchin said.

The clip also showed Sinema declaring that, as a "wine-drinking, bisexual triathlete," she knows what the average American wants and needs.

"They want to be put on hold when they call 9-1-1. They want bridges that just stop and cars fall down. They want water so thick, you could eat it with a fork," she explained. "I will fight for that no matter what."

The French Dispatch star Owen Wilson guest hosted the episode and country music star Kacey Musgraves sang.