Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain chances will increase a little bit Sunday, but it will not be spread evenly across the Big Bend and South Georgia. A batch of showers and isolated thunderstorms were moving very slowly eastward in the western Florida Panhandle and the coastal waters Sunday morning. Some of the rain will make its way into the western Big Bend later Sunday, leaving greater rain chances in the western counties while locations near I-75 will see lower odds of rain. Overall, rain coverage and confidence will be at 40% with highs ranging from the lower 80s near the coast to the upper 80s inland.