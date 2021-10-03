Frye honored for heart attack treatment
HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center, a Duke LifePoint Hospital, has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline STEMI Receiving Gold Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks. Additionally, the hospital was awarded with the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline NSTEMI Gold Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat heart attack patients more efficiently and rapidly.hickoryrecord.com
