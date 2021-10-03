Tyler Lockett (hip) expected to play in Seattle's Week 4 contest
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hip) is expected to play in the team's Week 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Lockett went down in pain with a knee injury in Week 3, and appears to have tweaked his hip as a result. While he was able to practice in a limited fashion this week, we've seen Lockett's play suffer while dealing with injuries in the past, so this will be a situation to monitor.www.numberfire.com
