Tyler Lockett (hip) expected to play in Seattle's Week 4 contest

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hip) is expected to play in the team's Week 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Lockett went down in pain with a knee injury in Week 3, and appears to have tweaked his hip as a result. While he was able to practice in a limited fashion this week, we've seen Lockett's play suffer while dealing with injuries in the past, so this will be a situation to monitor.

www.numberfire.com

Related
Seattle Times

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett avoids serious injury after ‘awkward’ tackle in Week 3

MINNEAPOLIS — As bad as things were for the Seahawks on Sunday in a 30-17 loss to the Vikings, they could have been worse. But Seattle escaped what initially looked like serious injuries to two significant players — receiver Tyler Lockett and starting weakside linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Brooks was carted...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Fantasy Football Injury News: Is Tyler Lockett injured? Will it affect him in Week 4?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses a possible injury to Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett and he shares his thoughts on if it could affect him in Week 4. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
Field Gulls

Tyler Lockett sits out Thursday practice with hip injury

Thursday the Seattle Seahawks took to the practice field for the next to last tune up prior to what is all of a sudden a very important Week 4 divisional matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Even though the calendar will have just flipped to October, the Seahawks find themselves in the undesirable position of potentially falling well behind the NFC West division leaders early in the season.
NFL
Citrus County Chronicle

Seahawks expect Lockett, Metcalf to play against 49ers

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks expect wide receiver Tyler Lockett to play Sunday against San Francisco despite a hip injury that slowed him in practice this week. Coach Pete Carroll said Lockett was able to get some work Friday and should be to go against the 49ers. Lockett was tackled awkwardly in last Sunday’s game at Minnesota. The Seahawks felt fortunate Lockett did not suffer a more serious injury on the play.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on A.J. Brown, Tyler Lockett, Sterling Shepard, more affect Week 4 WR rankings

Wide receivers A.J. Brown, Tyler Lockett, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and JuJu Smith-Schuster all exited last week’s games early, with all but Lockett not returning to the field. The wide receiver position is deep, but it obviously takes a hit if a number of these guys can’t go. We’ll dive into the latest news in our fantasy injury updates and explain who might become fantasy relevant (and worthwhile waiver pickups) their absences. These injuries will surely affect Week 4 rankings.
NFL
Field Gulls

Tyler Lockett Questionable, Dee Eskridge Doubtful against 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in a Week 4 matchup, and whichever of the two teams loses will be in last place in the NFC West. That, of course, means that the Hawks have the opportunity to climb out of last place in the division with a win. On the flip side, a loss would drop them two games behind the Niners and three games behind the winner of the divisional showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks Notebook: Brandon Shell, Tyler Lockett Sidelined in Thursday's Practice

Returning to the field for their second practice of the week before Sunday's NFC West opener against the 49ers, receiver Tyler Lockett joined tackle Brandon Shell and running back Rashaad Penny as a non-participant with a hip injury. During Sunday's 30-17 loss in Minnesota, Lockett briefly exited the game in...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: A.J. Brown, Tyler Lockett, Will Fuller injury updates

The unfortunate reality of the return of the NFL is when players are allowed to go full speed — injuries are bound to happen. Week 3 of the NFL season was no exception. Now that fantasy football managers are updating their lineups for the coming week, several players have found themselves on the injury report, leaving their status for Week 4 in the air.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Saturday Night: Tyler Lockett Interview

Wide Reciever Tyler Lockett sits down for an interview ahead of the Week 4 matchup up with the San Francisco 49ers. Catch a new episode every Saturday at 10:30 p.m. on FOX 13.
NFL
