Paris Saint-Germain keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has poured cold water on rumours he is unhappy at the club he moved to this summer.The Italy international transferred to PSG from AC Milan following his stunning performance at Euro 2020 which earned him the Player of the Tournament award. However, since arriving he hasn’t been the first choice keeper, losing out to Keylor Navas.Despite the competition for his shirt, he made his first Champions League start on Tuesday in PSG’s 2-0 win over Manchester City.“The criticism of my choice to come to Paris? I just want to laugh,” Donnarumma told Sky Sport...

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO