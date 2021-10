Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner set off a firestorm on Twitter Saturday night, saying NHL teams have been giving players Ambien and benzodiazepines without a prescription. Lehner indicated it was a common practice for teams to hand out the pills without the involvement of a doctor, and singled out the Philadelphia Flyers, even calling for head coach Alain Vigneault to be fired. The big question was where these accusations were coming from considering Lehner has never played for the Flyers. It seems we now have some additional info.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO