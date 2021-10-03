CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare tropical cyclone Shaheen is battering the coast of Oman

By Deepa Shivaram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rare and intense cyclone was battering the coast of Oman in the early hours of Sunday morning. At least three people, have died in the storm, including one child. The Times of Oman says two workers were killed when a housing complex collapsed outside the capital of Muscat; the collapse left several others stuck in the rubble. They also report that a child drowned in floodwaters brought on by the storm.

