This week in history Oct. 1, 1921: Elks gather in Breckenridge, Loveland Pass adventures and fatal car accident
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 1, 1921:. Elks gathering in Breckenridge is a historic red-letter event. A special train from Leadville and numerous automobiles brought many members of the Elks Lodge to Breckenridge for a celebration that included parades, music and 17 members being added to Leadville Lodge No. 236.www.summitdaily.com
