When a favorite church hymn comes to mind, almost always the unmistakable sound of a pipe organ will add to the memory. To look at the keyboard or console of a pipe organ it doesn’t give the full effect of what occurs between pressing the key and the sound that comes from the pipes. It all starts by driving pressurized air through the organ pipes selected from a key board. Because each pipe produces a single pitch, the pipes are provided in sets called ranks, each of which has a common volume. Most have one or more keyboards played by the hands and a pedal clavier played by the feet, and each keyboard controls its own division, or group of stops. The organ’s continuous supply of wind allows it to sustain notes for as long as the keys are pressed unlike the piano whose sound will fade after the key is depressed.

RELIGION ・ 9 DAYS AGO