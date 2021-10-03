WHITEHOUSE — Tommy Alan Fite, born October 2, 1952 in Tyler Texas to Henry Gus and Barbara Ann (Streety) Fite, passed away Sunday, September 19, 2021 in Tyler at the age of 68. Tommy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. Tommy’s life was full of some of his most favorite activities such as hunting, fishing and as anyone who knows him could attest, he always had a great garden like his father. He was also revered as someone that knew or could figure out how to fix just about anything and was frequently called upon for advice by friends and family, helping others was truly his calling in life. Relationships with friends and family were very important to Tommy, and many people count themselves blessed to have him in their life. He served the Whitehouse community for a period of time as a volunteer fireman. His active church membership was with Green Acres Baptist Church of Tyler, Texas, where he attended faithfully and served as Usher for a number of years.