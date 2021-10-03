Windows 11 download: How to skip the wait and get Microsoft's free update now
Windows 11 is on its way to your PC... eventually. Microsoft's new operating system will release on eligible devices starting Oct. 5 and the upgrade will be free if you're already a Windows 10 user. However, Microsoft is rolling out the update in phases, which means some users will have to wait months to get their hands on Windows 11 -- an August blog post from Microsoft said the company expects "all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022."www.cnet.com
