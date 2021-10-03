CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Messi suffers first PSG defeat as Ligue 1 leaders fail to register shot on target in loss to Rennes

By James Westwood
goal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe six-time Ballon d'Or winner was unable to inspire Mauricio Pochettino's side to victory at Roazhon Park. Lionel Messi suffered his first loss as a Paris Saint-Germain player as the Ligue 1 leaders failed to register a single shot on target in a 2-0 defeat at Rennes on Sunday. Messi...

www.goal.com

AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
90min.com

PSG predicted lineup vs Rennes - Ligue 1

Mauricio Pochettino and Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to continue their astonishing start to the Ligue 1 this season when they face Rennes. The Parisians have won all eight of the opening league fixtures, scoring a whopping 22 goals - eight more than any other team - while not even really looking at their best yet.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Rennes vs. PSG: Ligue 1 live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

Paris Saint-Germain visit Stade Rennais on Sunday before heading off for the international break, and Mauricio Pochettino's men come into this one off the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League at Parc des Princes. Lionel Messi is finally on the scoresheet in Paris, and facing Rennes away is arguably one of the toughest domestic tests so far for PSG, who still have a 100% winning record this Ligue 1 season.
SOCCER
90min.com

Rennes 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain: Player ratings as PSG fall to defeat

Paris Saint-Germain's perfect start to the new Ligue 1 season was brought to an end in a 2-0 defeat at Rennes on Sunday. Their run of eight straight wins saw them sail clear at the top of the table, but now head into the international break off the back of a disappointing loss in a game where they were clearly second-best.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Ligue 1: Rennes vs PSG player ratings as PSG get humbled by a solid Rennes performance

Rennes got a resounding 2-0 victory against the star-studded PSG side which, in the day, looked very poor. Rennes were better in every aspect in the first half although PSG enjoyed more of the ball. PSG had zero shots on target as goals from Laborde and Tait sealed the win for Rennes and gave PSG their first defeat of the season.Rennes were the team dominating the initial minutes of the first half in terms of chances, but PSG grew into the game gradually.
SOCCER
theScore

Rennes hand PSG 1st loss of Ligue 1 season

Paris, Oct 3, 2021 (AFP) - Lionel Messi suffered his first defeat as a Paris Saint-Germain player on Sunday as their perfect start to the Ligue 1 season ended with a 2-0 loss at Rennes. The Argentina star smacked the crossbar with a free-kick in the first half at Roazhon...
SOCCER
abc17news.com

Rennes beats PSG 2-0 to hand league leader its 1st defeat

PARIS (AP) — Rennes scored just before and after the break to beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 and hand the runaway league leader its first defeat of the season. Gaetan Laborde put Rennes ahead on the stroke of halftime after Lionel Messi hit the crossbar for PSG with a free kick in the 31st minute. Laborde then turned provider in the 46th for midfielder Flavien Tait. PSG had won its opening eight games but needed injury-time goals to edge a win against Lyon and Metz. Marseille lost 2-0 at defending champion Lille. Saint-Etienne scored an injury-time penalty to draw 1-1 at home to bitter local rival Lyon.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Ex-PSG star brands Neymar ‘spoilt brat’ after dismal display in 2-0 defeat to Rennes

Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Edouard Cisse has SLAMMED Neymar in a recent interview. Cisse spent ten years at the Parc des Princes, winning the Coupe de la Ligue, UEFA Intertoto Cup and Coupe de France. His performances during his time in Paris earned him his right to share his opinion on club matters, even to this day.
UEFA
UC Daily Campus

The PSG Report: Stade Rennes neutralize Paris Saint-Germain to hand them their first loss of the campaign

Paris Saint-Germain suffered defeat for the first time this season to Stade Rennes on Sunday, Oct. 4 at Roazhon Park. The Parisians’ passivity and wastefulness in front of goal was taken advantage of by a Rennes team that smelled blood in the water through the entirety of the contest. Overall, PSG’s poor performance furthered the notion that there is still much work to be done.
SOCCER

