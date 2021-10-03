UT Health East Texas Physicians Tyler welcomes Sambhitab Salvi, MD
UT Health East Texas is expanding family medicine services in Tyler with the addition of Sambhitab Salvi, MD. Dr. Salvi is a board-certified family medicine physician at UT Health East Texas Physicians on Fifth Street in Tyler where he sees patients ages 10 and older. “I am passionate about healthcare, and I love to interact with families as a whole. Family medicine has given me the opportunity to do so.”tylerpaper.com
