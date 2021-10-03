Letter | A proposal to allow migrants to work and stay

I agree with the Kathleen Parker Commentary on immigrants (Sept. 23). Talking with my Republican brother-in-law we both thought the United States should take advantage of potential “employees” at the border. This country should establish a “work permit fee program” that allows people to pay into our government coffers for the right to work here, pay taxes, and, if they desire, to return home and come back for another season of work. We could set up payment programs, perhaps charging a small interest rate, rather than allowing them to pay “coyotes” for the chance to get here to work. Some may decide to stay permanently and some may become seasonal workers. Part of the fee charged could be used to guarantee safe passage both ways across the border.