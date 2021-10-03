Letter | Foolish debt: Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending agenda

Many economists/financial analysts believe excessive spending being proposed by the Democratic Party may cause major damage to our national monetary system. Most Americans believe our economy will recover and the stock market will remain at record levels; however, the real truth is we are facing a possible future financial trap. The fact that America is the world’s largest absolute debtor nation is completely ignored by the Democratic Party, leaving any future financial disasters caused by the same to future generations.

