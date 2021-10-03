CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Cruz, CA

Letter | Foolish debt: Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending agenda

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 6 days ago

President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda calls for $3.5 trillion to be added to the federal deficit, to finance infrastructure and a myriad of other projects. Just to break down that number; If the U.S. paid back $5 million a day, 365 days in a year, it would take 1,918 years to pay back that money of $3.5 trillion to the National Debt. National financial responsibility is essential to fighting inflation. As prices continue to escalate, we don’t need the federal government to be foolish with astronomical amounts of money spent.

www.santacruzsentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Biden has zero credibility on his $3.5 trillion spending bill

President Joe Biden can’t seem to settle on how to sell the nation on his $3.5 trillion spending plan. First, the White House tried to convince the country it was a “human infrastructure” bill. When voters refused to swallow that tripe, Biden highlighted the ambitious nature of the plan by selling the $3.5 trillion number itself.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Center Square

'Inflation tax' continues to spike, giving more fuel to critics of Biden's $3.5 trillion spending plan

(The Center Square) – Inflation continues to rise at the fastest pace in decades, newly released federal data show, providing critics of President Joe Biden's signature spending plans more ammunition to fight against them. The Bureau of Economic Analysis Friday released data on personal consumption expenditures (PCE), a key marker...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Cruz, CA
Government
thehendersonnews.com

What's in the $3.5 trillion spending bill?

CNN's Tom Foreman takes a look at what's in the massive tax and spending bill that would expand education, health care and childcare support, address the climate crisis and make further investments in infrastructure.
EDUCATION
Lancaster Online

$3.5 trillion in Biden freebies [letter]

President Joe Biden made a great speech touting “investing in the American people” and “building human infrastructure.” And he claims it’s essentially free to most Americans, since the rich and businesses will pay for it. Great speeches “promising” freebies are easy. For clarity, let’s define what Biden means. “Free” means...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#The National Debt
Victoria Advocate

Letter: The $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill is not needed or justifiable

Many economists/financial analysts believe excessive spending being proposed by the Democratic Party may cause major damage to our national monetary system. Most Americans believe our economy will recover and the stock market will remain at record levels; however, the real truth is we are facing a possible future financial trap. The fact that America is the world’s largest absolute debtor nation is completely ignored by the Democratic Party, leaving any future financial disasters caused by the same to future generations.
POLITICS
theperrynews.com

‘For America’s sake, we cannot cut $3.5 trillion spending plan’

We live in an unprecedented moment as our country faces enormous crises, including COVID, climate change, attacks on democracy, income and wealth inequality and the multi-decade decline of the American middle class. As chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, I proposed a $6 trillion reconciliation bill that would begin addressing...
U.S. POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Progressives offer to scale back spending to advance Biden's agenda

WASHINGTON — House progressives looking for ways to rescue President Joe Biden’s stalled domestic agenda opened the door to scaling back some of the more ambitious social spending by having those programs expire rather than be permanent. “One of the ideas out there is to fully fund what we can...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
KREX

Default crisis dodged — for now — with Dem-GOP debt accord

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate leaders announced an agreement Thursday to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting an unprecedented federal default that experts say would devastate the economy. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared. Republican leader Mitch McConnell, whose party has been […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
audacy.com

Biden sets goal of Americans paying 'zero' for $3.5 trillion spending package

While Congress may authorize spending as much as $3.5 trillion for infrastructure improvements and social safety nets over the next decade, many have been left questioning how the government will pay for such a bodacious spending plan. Republicans have continued to focus their opposition on the $3.5 trillion spending ceiling...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy