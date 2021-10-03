Letter | Foolish debt: Biden’s $3.5 trillion spending agenda
President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda calls for $3.5 trillion to be added to the federal deficit, to finance infrastructure and a myriad of other projects. Just to break down that number; If the U.S. paid back $5 million a day, 365 days in a year, it would take 1,918 years to pay back that money of $3.5 trillion to the National Debt. National financial responsibility is essential to fighting inflation. As prices continue to escalate, we don’t need the federal government to be foolish with astronomical amounts of money spent.www.santacruzsentinel.com
