Letter | Hunter feeling infringed about ammunition ban

I recently tried to join a family deer hunt. First, I discovered as a hunter since 1966, I can no longer buy ammunition. I have to now register the rifle my father gave me in 1966. Then discover I can no longer use the ammunition that I have because I might kill a condor that is being poisoned by lead-laden dead sea animals, instead of the deer I shot and plan to eat. Unfortunately, non-lead ammunition is unavailable. By the way, states that do not have this requirement have thriving condor populations.