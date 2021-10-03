CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Zool Redimensioned: how a new generation of developers revitalised a 90s platform icon

By Interview
Eurogamer.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've seen a lot of retro remakes and remasters in recent times and even brand-new games built with a vintage aesthetic, but the recent arrival of Zool Redimensioned is intriguing - simply because of the way in which it was made and the ethos behind its development. Yes, one of the objectives behind the game is to return the Amiga platforming icon to gamers' attention - and yes, perhaps this is about testing the waters for some kind of return for the ninja from the Nth Dimension. But just as important as that is the fact that Zool Redimensioned was built by students at the Sumo Digital Academy, creating their own C++ engine as the foundation for the remaster. It's an investment from a major studio in nurturing a new wave of game developers.

www.eurogamer.net

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Developer Teases Release for New Platforms

Kena: Bridge of Spirits finally released this past week on PlayStation 5 and PC, and in our own estimation, the game is quite good. In fact, the project has been so well-received by both fans and critics alike at this point that those who solely play on Xbox and Nintendo Switch have started to wonder if the game might ever come to their own platforms. Fortunately, it sounds like ports for these platforms could be in the works, although they might not come about for some time.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to fix the ‘Invalid Platform’ error when installing New World

Amazon Games’ upcoming MMO, New World, is available to pre-load through the Steam client now. But some prospective New World players are running into an error when installing the game when Steam tells them they’re unable to complete the installation process due to an “Invalid Platform.” The error message reads “an error occurred while installing New World (invalid platform).”
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces Application Layer For Web3 NFTs, and Crypto, including “Unlock With NFT” App, NFT Gallery, Generative Art And Other Web3 Developer Scaffolds

Koji, the world’s most powerful link in bio and the leading app store for social media, announced native support for Web3, as well as an initial batch of ready-to-use mini apps and developer scaffolds that unlock true consumer applications and utility for NFTs, Crypto, and Web3. These include an app that allows locked photos or videos to be securely unlocked only by owners of a specific NFT, a gallery app for publicly displaying NFT collections, a publicly-viewable message board app where posting is restricted to NFT owners, a general-purpose dApp scaffold for developers, a generative art scaffold, and a profile picture (PFP) generator scaffold.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platforming#Dimension#Software#Video Game#Amiga#The Sumo Digital Academy#Df#The Sumo Group#Gremlin Graphics#Lotus#Codebase
techraptor.net

New 3D Platformer Coming from Former Sonic Mania Developers

A few years ago, some former Sonic Mania developers came together to form a company called Evening Star. Now, this new company -- including Christian Whitehead -- are making an original 3D platformer. Sonic Mania is a 2017 game that aimed to recapture the magic of the original 2D Sega...
VIDEO GAMES
bagogames.com

How to Get into Game Development

For gamers, there are few careers as exciting as game development. You get to be involved in creating the next generation of games. However, it’s not the kind of career you can just fall into. You need a plan first. Here’s how to get into game development. Post Your Work...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Ubisoft to reveal new Ghost Recon project tonight

A new Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon project will be announced tonight, Ubisoft has said, as part of a livestream celebrating 20 years of the franchise. The long-running brand has encompassed more than a dozen games over the years, with various different focuses. The popular Wildlands, released in 2017, took the series open world. 2019 follow-up Breakpoint was less favourably received.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Clock app arrives on Nintendo Switch, to be priced $9.99

First there was Calculator. Now another non-game app has arrived on the Nintendo eShop: a clock. AAA Clock from RedDeer.games will be available from 8th October priced initially at $1.99 / €1.99 before jumping to $9.99 / €9.99 (thanks, Nintendo Life). That's $9.99. For a clock. It does show the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Eurogamer.net

Panzer Dragoon VR future uncertain as producer falsely reported dead

The Panzer Dragoon Voyage Record Twitter account falsely shared that the developer's CEO had died. As shared by VGC, the now-deleted tweet stated that the game had been cancelled due to the death of producer Haruto Watanabe, though hours later friends reported he was still alive. The status of the...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Nintendo Switch OLED Model review: an excellent premium upgrade

When Nintendo finally unveiled the Switch OLED Model, impressions were mixed - it wasn't a more powerful system, it was not the mythical 'Switch Pro'. Instead, we were looking at a more incremental upgrade: the existing model improved via a larger, OLED panel along with quality of life improvements including a more robust kickstand. On the face of it then, perhaps not a big deal. However, the truth is that the Switch OLED Model will live or die according to the quality of its screen - and as an OLED enthusiast, I was really looking forward to checking it out. And the truth is, it's a big, big upgrade to the handheld gaming experience.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Ghost Recon Frontline is a new and evolving free-to-play shooter for up to 102 players

Ubisoft has announced Ghost Recon Frontline, a new free-to-play class-based installment in its long-running tactical military shooter series. Frontline will offer a variety of modes, but its "flagship" offering available at launch will be Expedition, a 102-person large-scale mode where teams of three players complete objectives before calling for extraction.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Halo Infinite's multiplayer is secretly a comedy

I have a lot of nostalgia for Bungie's classic Halo games, they're great. I loved the epic music, the funny alien grunts, and playing co-op campaign was pretty much the only time seven-year-old-me wouldn't argue with my siblings. Despite all of this, it was always the series' multiplayer that was so enduring. A lot has been said about the brilliance of Bungie's Halo multiplayer: the incredible level design, the unique suite of vehicles, the perfectly balanced weapons. But, for me, it was just a good laugh. Halo's physics-driven sandbox led to some irreplicable moments that still make this nerd smile inside, a decade after playing. So, when I saw fans proclaiming that Halo Infinite's multiplayer is a return to form for the series, my first question was, "Is it funny?"
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Metroid Dread review - a sublime return for a Nintendo icon

It has been, long-suffering fans will not need reminding, some years since Metroid's last proper outing. How long exactly depends who you ask; four years have passed since Mercury Steam's solid remake of series curio Metroid 2, eleven since Team Ninja's action-oriented and highly divisive Other M that some would rather forget, and it's been just shy of two decades since Metroid Fusion, the last original 2D adventure and the game to which Metroid Dread acts as a direct sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Diablo 2: How to imbue items and when to imbue items explained

You can imbue items in Diablo 2, creating magic gear out of normal items. Unlike the mechanic to identify items, you want be using this specific one that often. That being said, it's a vital one that can turn things around at different stages of your leveling process, depending on what you'd like to explore with your build.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Take a peek inside Steam Deck with Valve's latest promotional video

We're just a few months away from the first batch of Steam Decks shipping, and, in the run-up to release, Valve has ripped open its handheld gaming PC to give those curious sorts in the audience a quick peek at its decidedly compact innards. "One of the most frequently asked...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Pokémon fans ponder how much Legends: Arceus is open world

The latest round of Pokémon Legends: Arceus screenshots have prompted fresh fan discussion on the game's structure. In the past, Nintendo has described the game as offering "natural expanses" and "untamed landscapes". Meanwhile, trailers have suggested the game will offer some of the series' largest spaces to date. Some fans...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Back 4 Blood leads new additions to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox has announced the latest additions to Game Pass, led by Back 4 Blood. The zombie co-op shooter will rise fresh from its recent beta on 12th October, available on Game Pass from day one on console, PC and cloud. Also available on 12th October will be Destiny 2: Beyond...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Far Cry 6 review - not quite the revolution, but a solid entry all the same

For many fans, Far Cry 3 was the pinnacle of the Far Cry experience. It cast likeable jock douche Jason Brody as a fish out of water, learning to survive in the jungles and beaches of the Rook Islands. Underskilled, outnumbered and stranded on a strange lump of rock and moss with the psychotic Vaas hot on your heels, it always felt like you were one tiny step away from tragedy and an untimely death.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy