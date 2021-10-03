CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
George County, MS

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-04 19:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-06 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * Until Wednesday afternoon. * At 7:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 20.1 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue rising above flood stage to a crest of 20.5 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands will occur.

alerts.weather.gov

