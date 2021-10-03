Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 09:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Kewaunee; Manitowoc LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL OCCURRING THIS MORNING A cluster of thunderstorms extended from Green Bay to Denmark in Brown County, then southward to Chilton and Brothertown in Calumet County and then eastward to Reedsville and St. Nazianz in Manitowoc County. The thunderstorms were moving to the northeast at less than 10 mph. The stronger storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rain which will result in ponding of water on area roadways and minor urban street flooding. Motorist traveling Interstate 43 from Manitowoc to Green Bay will encounter the heavy rain. Frequent lightning strikes were also noted with this cluster of storms.