CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Nick Hipa (ex-As I Lay Dying) Launches New Band, Mire

By Vince Neilstein
MetalSucks
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer As I Lay Dying guitarist Nick Hipa, who recently announced that he’d quit the band a year prior after a two-year stint in their reunion, has launched a new project, Mire, along with guitarist Ryan Glisan and vocalist Benton McKibbern. You can stream the outfit’s debut single, “Refined,” below.

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

Related
brooklynvegan.com

Frankie Rose forms new band Fine Place, preps debut album (hear “This New Heaven”)

Frankie Rose is back with Fine Place, a duo formed with Matthew Hord of Running and Pop. 1280. "The sound we were going for was an attempt to capture the dystopian feel of New York during a period of desertion by the wealthy," they say. "It was produced in a time-frame saturated in both uncertainty and serenity, and the soundscapes we created felt fitting and almost organic as a response to our surroundings. The title also reflects this in an arguably literal, maybe even satirical way.”
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Drummer Launches New Band LYBICA

Killswitch Engage drummer Justin Foley has teamed up with Gravel Kings drummer Doug French and banjoist Joey Johnson for a new, all-instrumental band called Lybica. The band features Foley on drums and guitar, Johnson on guitar, and French on bass – in other words, instruments they're not normally found playing in their usual band (except for Foley drumming).
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Travis Haley – aka ex-Steel Panther bassist Lexxi Foxx – forms new band, Hollywood Gods N' Monsters

Travis Haley – who went by the pseudonym Lexxi Foxx until he departed glam metallers Steel Panther back in July – has formed a new band, Hollywood Gods N' Monsters. The group's lineup consists of Haley's longtime friend and TV star Diggity Dave – from MTV's Pimp My Ride and Battleground Earth, on which he appeared with Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee – rapper HYPE, vocalist Kris “7even” Aragon, guitarist Brian Jennings and drummer Daniel Adam Parker.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Ex-AS I LAY DYING Guitarist Nick Hipa Forms New Band MIRE

Guitarist Nick Hipa quit As I Lay Dying in August "because the story and meaning we built our reunion upon decayed considerably over time." Hipa is now back with a crushing new band called Mire, and you can check out their debut single "Refined" above. "Very stoked to share some...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Hipa
MetalSucks

Once Human Unveil New Single, “Only in Death”

Once Human are back with “Only in Death,” the second single from their forthcoming new album, Scar Weaver. The first single, “Deadlock,” arrived in July with guest vocals from Machine Head’s Robb Flynn. Once Human feature Logan Mader, who played with Machine Head for a number of years in their early days and recently rejoined the band for the Burn My Eyes 25th anniversary tour.
MUSIC
metalinjection

PERTURBATOR Launches Atmospheric, Gothy New Band RUIN OF ROMANTICS

Ruin Of Romantics is the new band featuring James Kent (Perturbator), Mehdi Thepegnier (Hangman's Chair), Françis Caste (Dysfunctional By Choice), and Vince Mercier (ex-Mass Hysteria). The band will release their debut album Velvet Dawn on October 29 via Kent's brand new record label Music Of The Void.
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Last Ten Seconds of Life Announce New Album and Stream First Single

Pennsylvania-based deathcore bruisers The Last Ten Seconds of Life have announced their next album and unveiled its first single, “The Sabbath.”. “The pinnacle of malevolence, crushing riffs, and unbound lyricism that listeners have come to love and identify with us. Unique Leader is the perfect home to release this monster and we are more than excited to work with the brand to deliver this album to the masses.”
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Jeremy Spencer (Psycho Synner, ex-Five Finger Death Punch) on The MetalSucks Podcast #407.5

Jeremy Spencer, aka Grim Synner from Psycho Synner (the band formerly known as Psychosexual) — and former drummer for Five Finger Death Punch — is our guest on this special half-episode of the podcast! We discuss why the band rebranded from Psychosexual to Psycho Sinner, his plan to release nine albums on the same day (and when that will happen) and the visual aesthetic of the band changing along with its name. We also talk about the horror film script he is currently working on, creating three feature-length films he wrote and directed with adult stars, how he believes people are extremely sensitive these days, how he hopes to push the envelope of the current culture with the band, and the massive influence of Gwar on the project.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#As I Lay Dying#New Band
brooklynvegan.com

Thoughtcrimes (ex-DEP) release new EP & video, playing NYC w/ Moon Tooth & Astronoid

Get Thoughtcrimes' expanded 'Tape Night' EP on exclusive splatter vinyl, limited to 150. Thoughtcrimes, the current band of former Dillinger Escape Plan drummer Billy Rymer, just released the expanded version of their 2019 debut EP Tap Night, with two new songs, on Pure Noise Records (pre-order our exclusive splatter vinyl variant). Along with the release, one of the new songs, "Wedlock Waltz," has been given the video treatment by director Tom Flynn. It's a chaotic hardcore song that fans of DEP (and Converge and The Chariot and other batshit hardcore bands) will surely dig, and the video is just as disorienting.
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

David Ellefson’s The Lucid Release New Song “Hair”

The Lucid — the new band featuring bassist David Ellefson (ex-Megadeth), vocalist Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge), guitarist Drew Fortier (Zen From Mars), and drummer Mike Heller (Fear Factory) — have released their second single, “Hair.”. Sadly, it’s not a cover of the title track from the 1967 musical, Hair. In fact,...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Ex-Soulfly Guitarist Marc Rizzo Re-Joins Ill Niño

Two months after splitting from Max Cavalera’s Soulfly after twenty years, guitarist Marc Rizzo has apparently re-joined his old band, Ill Niño. Of course, this isn’t quite the Ill Niño of which Rizzo was a member at the turn of the century. Current and former members of the band spent a good part of 2019 and 2020 in a heated lawsuit over ownership of the group’s moniker. That ultimately resulted in a settlement, with original singer Cristian Machado and guitarists Ahrue Luster and Diego Verduzco ultimately leaving to form a new band, Lions at the Gate. The current iteration of Ill Niño longtime members Dave Chavarri (drums), Lazaro Pina (bass), and Daniel Couto (percussion) along with with new singer Marcos Leal (Shattered Sun) and new guitarists Jess Dehoyos (Sons of Texas) and Sal Dominguez (ex-Upon a Burning Body).
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
MetalSucks

Shining (Norway) Unveil New Song, “Slaughter”

The Norwegian version of Shining, best known for their early ’10s genre-smashing album, Blackjazz, have continued their musical evolution from jazz-inflected black metal to hard rock and now full-on pop with a new single, “Slaughter.” You can stream the effort below. No word on a new album from Shining yet,...
MUSIC
metalinjection

LIONS AT THE GATE (Ex-ILL NIÑO) Streams New Song "Scapegoat"

Lions At The Gate, the band featuring ex-Ill Niño vocalist Cristian Machado and guitarists Ahrue Luster and Diego Verduzco, is now streaming their second new single "Scapegoat". The single comes alongside a music video directed by Vicente Cordero, and does a great job constantly driving forward with its pounding rhythms and massive synth backdrops.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Atræ Bilis Stream Pulverizing New Album Apexapien

I initially assumed that Atræ Bilis’ name was Latin for “Annoying Shit for a Blogger to Have to Keep Typing Out.” But it actually translates in Spanish to something like “Attracts Bile.” That’s probably a better name. Regardless of what ‘Atræ Bilis’ actually means, this Canadian band is fucking brutal....
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Chevelle Cancel Fall U.S. Tour

Chevelle have become the latest act in the heavy music world to scrap plans for their fall tour, citing continued “changing circumstances beyond our control.” Without mentioning Covid-19 or the pandemic specifically, they say they will instead be using the time to write new music for what will be the follow-up to their most recent album, Niratias, released in March of this year.
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Bad Wolves Post New Single, “House of Cards”

Bad Wolves have posted a new single, “House of Cards,” their second to feature new vocalist Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz (ex-The Acacia Strain). Their first single, “Lifeline,” which arrived in September, has amassed over 1.2 million YouTube views since its release. Laskiewicz replaces Tommy Vext (né Cummings), who split with the...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy