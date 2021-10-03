Nick Hipa (ex-As I Lay Dying) Launches New Band, Mire

Two months after splitting from Max Cavalera’s Soulfly after twenty years, guitarist Marc Rizzo has apparently re-joined his old band, Ill Niño. Of course, this isn’t quite the Ill Niño of which Rizzo was a member at the turn of the century. Current and former members of the band spent a good part of 2019 and 2020 in a heated lawsuit over ownership of the group’s moniker. That ultimately resulted in a settlement, with original singer Cristian Machado and guitarists Ahrue Luster and Diego Verduzco ultimately leaving to form a new band, Lions at the Gate. The current iteration of Ill Niño longtime members Dave Chavarri (drums), Lazaro Pina (bass), and Daniel Couto (percussion) along with with new singer Marcos Leal (Shattered Sun) and new guitarists Jess Dehoyos (Sons of Texas) and Sal Dominguez (ex-Upon a Burning Body).
Comments / 0