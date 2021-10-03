I Took My Family on a Weekend Getaway to Saratoga Springs to Reset

Given the introduction of new variants and the current state of COVID-19 transmission rates, traveling is, well, a lot to deal with right now — especially if you’re traveling with kids under the age of 12. Of course, safety is paramount, and given the great losses we’ve seen over the course of the pandemic, a case of cabin fever is a small price to pay. Still, after a year-plus of being cooped up at home with my husband and six-year-old son, I was itching to go somewhere new.