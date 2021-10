BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the same familiar streets and the same familiar route. But everything else about this year’s 125th running of the Boston Marathon will feel a little different. “We reduced the field size by 40%, eliminated the Athletes Village and we’ll have a rolling start for the first time,” said Thomas Grilk, CEO of the Boston Athletic Association, during a Thursday press conference. The reduced field means some 20,000 runners will take to the course instead of 31,500, and some will be running virtually. The goal is to prevent athletes from congregating, and to allow for social distancing. The rolling start...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO