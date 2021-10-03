CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

After rewatching the surreal and bizarre 1993 'Super Mario Bros.' movie where Yoshi gets stabbed and Goombas are humanoid dinosaurs, I can't suggest it enough

By Ben Gilbert
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YT2dZ_0cFkmZ4b00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HO4IY_0cFkmZ4b00
Throw away whatever you thought you knew about Goombas.

Buena Vista Pictures/Disney

  • In 1993, the first-ever major film adaptation of a video game hit theaters: "Super Mario Bros."
  • In 2022, a new "Super Mario Bros." movie starring Chris Pratt as Mario is scheduled to arrive.
  • Rewatching the original for the first time in decades is a stunning reminder of how bizarre the film was.
  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories .
As a 36-year-old and a lifelong video game fan, I saw the original "Super Mario Bros." movie when it came out in 1993. I haven't sat down to watch it in full in literal decades.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBrQ3_0cFkmZ4b00

Nintendo

The most current "Super Mario" game in 1990 was "Super Mario World" for the Super Nintendo, which launched in 1990.

If you've never seen it or, like me, had simply forgotten, the "Super Mario Bros." movie is the story of two plumber brothers named "Mario Mario" and "Luigi Mario." But these are almost nothing like the Mario brothers you know from the games.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Nlm7_0cFkmZ4b00

Buena Vista Pictures/Disney

At no point in the film does Bob Hoskins say, "It's-a me, Mario!"

They live in a version of early '90s Brooklyn where Italian-American red sauce restaurants littered the streets of Williamsburg.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Twggu_0cFkmZ4b00

Buena Vista Pictures/Disney

Yes, there is an accordion player and a violin player serenading Mario and his girlfriend. Early in the film, Mario and his girlfriend go on a double date with Luigi and Princess Daisy.

Together, they operate the "Mario Bros. Plumbing Service." Though the concept of Mario and Luigi as plumbers was rapidly fading by 1993, the "Super Mario Bros." movie took the concept of Mario and Luigi as plumbers and ran with it.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27MaJM_0cFkmZ4b00

Buena Vista Pictures/Disney

The brothers' plumbing acumen is a central plot point for the film, and repeatedly enables them to overcome conflict.

Rather than focusing on Mario, "Super Mario Bros." largely focuses on Luigi's budding relationship with a woman named Daisy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUs9q_0cFkmZ4b00
Daisy is played by Samantha Mathis.

Buena Vista Pictures/Disney

Notably, Princess Daisy is the princess featured in "Super Mario Land" for the Nintendo Game Boy.

The central thesis of the "Super Mario Bros." movie is that a meteorite hit Brooklyn 65 million years ago and, instead of vaporizing the dinosaurs, it actually caused a dimensional rift.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F55sY_0cFkmZ4b00

Buena Vista Pictures/Disney

Here's the first look of the alternate dimension where Mario and Luigi travel to in the "Super Mario Bros." movie. It's a sort of Mario-themed cyberpunk version of Manhattan's Greenwich Village.

On one side of the rift is Earth, where human beings descended from apes. On the other side is where Mario and Luigi end up - a world that's unsurprisingly ruled by President Koopa, played by Dennis Hopper.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjQlg_0cFkmZ4b00

Buena Vista Pictures/Disney

Unlike our reality, where human connection to our ape ancestors is tenuous at best, the Koopa world's connection to dinosaurs is far more intimate - to the point where Dennis Hopper even stands like a dinosaur, with his arms perched, throughout the film.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DXdm_0cFkmZ4b00

Buena Vista Pictures/Disney

There are also dinosaurs throughout the film, naturally.

You might be wondering what the connection to the dinosaur stuff is. Given that the most recent "Super Mario Bros." game before the film was "Super Mario World" for the Super Nintendo, it appears that the theme was pulled from that game's setting: Dinosaur Land.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ZJkE_0cFkmZ4b00

SNES

"Super Mario World" was the first Super Mario game to feature Yoshi, an especially important inhabitant of Dinosaur Land.

"We knew the game ['Super Mario World'] and we knew one of its areas was Dino World," one of the film's directors, Rocky Morton, reportedly told Dinosaur Magazine. "So we thought that it would be a great place to go into." The alternate dimension of the film is known by fans as "Dinohattan."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQBtF_0cFkmZ4b00

Buena Vista Pictures/Disney

Little references to the game series are littered throughout the world of the film, including "Thwomp Stompers," seen here.

The dinosaur theme gets stretched to some truly bizarre places, especially as the film attempts to integrate references to the video games. Goombas, for instance, become a de-evolved humanoid dinosaur creature.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SaNCG_0cFkmZ4b00

Buena Vista Pictures/Disney

And Yoshi, everyone's favorite adorable little green creature, looks like something ripped from "Jurassic Park":
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3weeDw_0cFkmZ4b00
There's a good reason that this dinosaur looks like those in "Jurassic Park" - they came out the same year!

Buena Vista Pictures/Disney

Beyond the foundational issues of the film's relationship to the games, the movie is all over the place. Dialog and plot logic are a mess from scene to scene, and much of it feels like disconnected moments.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gmwkj_0cFkmZ4b00

Buena Vista Pictures/Disney

Why do Mario and Luigi put on these overalls, other than to reference the outfits of the characters in the game?

The fact that "Super Mario Bros." is such a mess, though, is what makes it so enjoyable to watch. It's a movie full of so many incomprehensible, baffling moments that you'll start to wonder if it's actually an elaborate social test.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFRn4_0cFkmZ4b00

Buena Vista Pictures/Disney

You can tell this Goomba apart from the others because of his harmonica. Before he was turned into a Goomba, his name was "Toad" and he was a street musician singing about how bad President Koopa is. And yes, that is a reference to the character Toad from the game series.

Are there elaborate dance numbers? Yes. Does an adult woman stab Yoshi with a knife meant for stabbing? Yes. Is the bad guy's main weapon a modified version of the Super Scope light gun peripheral for the Super Nintendo? You bet! Frankly, I can't suggest it enough.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UrSjW_0cFkmZ4b00

Buena Vista Pictures/Disney

There's even a lengthy chase scene where Mario and a group of women from Brooklyn ride a mattress down a pipe as a mattress of Goombas chases close behind. Note the woman still holding onto her cigarette.

Unfortunately, there are no easy ways to stream the film, and the only available copies are on DVD and Blu-ray. There is a fan-made "director's cut" of the film available on the Internet Archive for free, and it's got more scenes than the theatrical release.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A59ru_0cFkmZ4b00
If you really want to own a copy of the film, it's available on DVD for around $4.

Amazon

You can find the "director's cut" of the film on Internet Archive . This isn't the official director's cut, but rather a fan-made cut of the film with found footage .

Got a tip? Contact Insider senior correspondent Ben Gilbert via email ( bgilbert@insider.com ), or Twitter DM ( @realbengilbert ). We can keep sources anonymous. Use a non-work device to reach out. PR pitches by email only, please.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 20

Related
GamesRadar+

Looks like Marvel accidentally revealed the Blade movie's release date

It seems Marvel has accidentally revealed the Blade release date. According to an image tweeted by the official Marvel India social media account, we can expect to see Blade on October 7, 2022. Marvel doesn't currently have an Untitled Movie occupying that release slot, but there is another superhero movie slated to arrive that day: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Super Mario Bros movie now Amazon best seller

You may have heard there’s a new Super Mario Bros movie on the way. It’s an animated movie from Nintendo and Illumination, and the announcement of the Chris Pratt-led cast has many revisiting the 1993 live-action family movie. At time of writing, Super Mario Bros is sitting in sixth on...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Hopper
Person
Bob Hoskins
Person
Samantha Mathis
uncrazed.com

Chris Pratt Announced As Mario In New Super Mario Bros. Movie

Video game company Nintendo have announced that Chris Pratt will voice Mario in a forthcoming animated film based on the Super Mario Bros. franchise. The film, which is scheduled for release in cinemas on December 21, 2022, was announced during a livestream event earlier today. Other stars joining Pratt in...
VIDEO GAMES
orcasound.com

New Super Mario Bros. Animated Film | Cast Announcement

Illumination and Nintendo’s new Super Mario Bros. animated film is heading to theaters holiday 2022. The cast includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike and surprise cameos from Charles Martinet.
MOVIES
WTKR

Act 3 Podcast: Super Mario Bros Casting and "Cry Macho"

We have an action packed show this week! Steven and Chandler are breaking down this year's Emmy winners! They're also talking about news from the "Fantastic Beast" franchise and a big voice cast announcement for the new, animated Super Mario Bros film. Plus this week the guys are reviewing the...
MOVIES
98online.com

Let’s-a go! Chris Pratt to voice Mario in upcoming ‘Super Mario Bros’ movie

The full cast of the long-awaited Super Mario Bros movie has been revealed and it was announced Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt will be voicing the iconic Nintendo hero, Mario. Illumination, the studio behind Despicable Me that’s producing the movie based on the popular video game series, unveiled...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Mario Bros#Super Mario World#The Super Nintendo#Italian American#Plumbing Service
keengamer.com

Where Are The Female Characters in the Mario Movie?

Last week saw the latest Nintendo Direct, a livestream hosted by the Japanese games company to announce and promote their current projects. It mostly consisted of the content one might expect: some more information about the plot of the upcoming Metroid Dread, a showcase of Undertale-sequel Deltarune, and a list of titles coming to the Nintendo Switch in the next year or so. One announcement that surprised fans, however, was that of the main cast for an animated Mario movie slated to release at the end of next year.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Original Super Mario Bros. Star John Leguizamo Criticizes New Mario Movie For Being "All White"

After Nintendo recently announced the main voice cast for its upcoming new animated Mario movie, actor and co-star of the 1993 Super Mario Bros. film John Leguizamo took to Twitter to voice his disappointment that "they went all white." In the nearly 20 years since the original's release, Leguizamo has been among the most outspoken of the movie's complicated and flawed legacy as a box office dud.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Seth Rogen’s mum has best reaction to him playing Donkey Kong in new Super Mario Bros movie

Following the news from the latest Nintendo Direct, fans were excited to finally get an update on the new Super Mario Bros. movie, and learn that the upcoming animated movie had chosen to replace the videogame’s long time voice actors in favour of Hollywood A-listers. After learning of her son’s casting as Donkey Kong, Seth Rogen’s mum, Sandy Rogen, took to social media and tweeted a hilarious reaction to the news.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

Super Mario Bros. Animated Movie Has Found Its Cast: Is It Good?

If you’re like me and got into video games because you played Super Mario Bros. on your Nintendo or Gameboy, then you’ll appreciate its impact on games. Just starting a level and hearing the beginning of that famous theme song got me going. Even when I hear it nowadays, it just triggers some very happy, nostalgic childhood memories. And in recent years, I’ve always wondered what a movie about Super Mario Bros. would be like. Oh, and if anyone brings up that old dumpster fire of an adaptation starring Bob Hoskins as Mario and John Leguizamo as Luigi, I suppose that counts. It is, by definition, the movie starring our favorite video game Italian plumbers. But it is also another video game movie and if you’re a video game fan and a movie-goer, you’ll know the general rule when it comes to video game movies.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Amazon
CinemaBlend

Hear Me Out: Why It's Weird Donkey Kong Is In The Super Mario Bros. Movie

There’s a new Super Mario Bros. movie on the way, and many audiences already have a ton of opinions on the cast connected to it. I’m focused on other things, like the fact that Donkey Kong will be in this movie. That's even forgetting the fact that he’s being voiced by Seth Rogen, because there are far weirder things to discuss when it comes to this character.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Original Super Mario Bros. Star Has Strong Opinions On The New Cast

Fans have known that an animated "Super Mario Bros." film was in the works since at least 2018, but details have been thin while the film has been in development. That all changed at the September Nintendo Direct when the complete cast list was revealed, prompting plenty of strong opinions from gamers and even one of the stars of the original "Super Mario Bros." film, John Leguizamo.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

John Leguizamo Blasts Super Mario Bros. Animated Movie Cast for Lack of Diversity

Original Super Mario Bros. movie star John Leguizamo has weighed in on the upcoming animated reboot. Recently, it was announced that the new Super Mario Bros. movie will be released in December 2022. Also revealed was the Super Mario Bros.' all-star voice cast, which includes names like Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser.
MOVIES
Slate

This Is the Super Mario Bros. Movie Cast That We Really Deserve

Last week, in the middle of a hallucinogenic suite of announcements, Nintendo confirmed that the Mario Bros. were once again headed to Hollywood. The news sent a shiver up my spine; the first Super Mario Bros. movie was released in 1993, at the absolute apex of the company’s early ’90s success, and it remains the most unhinged film ever made. In 1993’s Mario adaptation, Mario and Luigi are plumbers in Brooklyn who’ve been transported into a terrifying subterranean parallel dimension where King Koopa—played by the immortal Dennis Hopper—reigns supreme. It was muddled with plot holes, exceedingly dark, and possessed a tertiary-at-best connection with the actual Mario tenets. We haven’t yet seen this new animated adaptation, from Despicable Me studio Illumination, but the announced cast is already making us go insane.
MOVIES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Original Super Mario Bros. movie hits top of Amazon’s video sales chart

If you take a look at Amazon’s video sales chart, you’ll see that 1993’s infamous trainwreck film Super Mario Bros. is enjoying a surge of popularity. The movie topped Amazon’s video sales charts last night. At the time of writing, the movie has sunk back down to the third overall spot (behind the Blu-Ray and DVD editions of Fast9), which, right now, is still just a little bit high for a thirty-year-old movie that isn’t about Halloween.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

Seth Rogen’s Mom Reacts To His Super Mario Bros. Casting

If you follow Seth Rogen on Twitter, then there’s a decent chance you’ll follow his mother Sandy, too. She’s gained a sizeable social media fanbase of her own, largely due to her actor, writer, producer director and pottery enthusiast son incredulously replying to many tweets where she shares a little too much information.
MOVIES
Twinfinite

Tales of Arise: Where to Get Bizarre Megacore

Tales of Arise contains a ton of useful materials that can be used to upgrade your party’s equipment or craft new armor and weapons. Bizarre Megacore is a material that might be a bit tough to find, but we can help with that. Here’s where to find Bizarre Megacore in Tales of Arise.
VIDEO GAMES
MovieWeb

It's Always Sunny Fans Want Danny DeVito to Join Charlie Day in the Super Mario Bros. Movie

The cast of the animated Super Mario Bros. movie was recently announced, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans are wondering why Danny DeVito wasn't cast as Mario. As it turns out, DeVito's co-star Charlie Day will voice Mario's brother Luigi in the upcoming movie, and it's a casting that actually seems to make sense. Chris Pratt will play the voice of Mario, however, and this is where some fans have thrown a flag.
MOVIES
Business Insider

Business Insider

249K+
Followers
17K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy