Middle East

Blast hits Kabul mosque holding prayers for Taliban official's mother - sources

By Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

KABUL, Oct 3 (Reuters) - A blast killed several civilians at a mosque in Kabul where people were holding prayers for the mother of the Taliban's spokesperson on Sunday, officials in the movement said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which broke the relative calm that had settled over the Afghan capital since the chaotic evacuations that followed the Taliban's seizure of the city in August.

Several other civilians were hurt in the explosion on a main road near the entrance of the Eidgah mosque, officials said.

Taliban commanders were seen giving blood at a hospital treating the wounded but media access was tightly controlled.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the attack had taken place but did not comment on reports from other officials in the movement that the mosque had been holding prayers for his mother who had died recently.

A Taliban soldier who said he saw the explosion said two people were killed and eight wounded. He said there appeared to have been two bombers and added that one of these was killed and the other caught trying to escape.

Local media quoted the ministry of the interior as saying eight people had been killed and 20 wounded but one Taliban official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the final total would be higher.

Suicide attacks, many claimed by the Taliban, killed thousands of civilians in Kabul during the insurgency against the Western-backed government and many had hoped that the movement's victory would bring them to an end.

However militant groups such as Islamic State, which remains opposed to the Taliban, have continued to operate in Afghanistan, posing a potentially serious threat to stability. The group recently claimed responsibility for bomb attacks in the eastern city of Jalalabad.

"The blast occurred on the main road just outside the Eidgah mosque where the prayer ceremony for the mother of Zabihullah Mujahid was underway," said one official, who asked not to be named.

"There are casualties but at the moment there is no information on the exact number," he said, adding that all the victims were civilians.

In August, the Taliban Islamist militia swept back into power in Afghanistan after most U.S. and other Western troops left, ending a military and diplomatic mission that began soon after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

