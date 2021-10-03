Fisher-Titus updates visitor policy

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted campus life in a multitude of ways. It was thought that the vaccine would help facilitate a return to normalcy, and while it is a big sign of progress that students are back on campus and learning in-person, some policies from last year remain in place. Though, unlike last semester, while students can leave campus and travel wherever they please, off-campus visitor guidelines are still strictly in place. Current regulations dictate that no visitors are allowed in college-owned residence halls or housing of any kind, with a visitor being defined as “any individual who is a non-Muhlenberg student” according to the updated policy guidelines published on Aug. 29 of this year. The repercussions for a violation of these policies are severe: a primary sanction can range from a warning all the way to removal from housing entirely.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO