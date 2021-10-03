CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fisher-Titus updates visitor policy

By Norwalk Reflector, Ohio
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Oct. 3—NORWALK — Beginning 8 a.m. today, Fisher-Titus will allow one designated visitor for COVID-19-positive hospitalized patients. Visitors are permissible for one hour per day during either time block of 10 a.m. to noon or 4 to 6 p.m. "Visitors will be asked to wear the proper PPE, which could...

