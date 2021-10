Oct. 3—CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to The West Virginia Encyclopedia at wvencyclopedia.org. Oct. 3, 1935: A patient at Weston State Hospital started a fire in the main building that destroyed six men's wards and caused a cupola to fall through the roof. The building was repaired, and the hospital remained in service for nearly 60 more years.