Classen Montessori School celebrates 50 years in Norman

Former students, friends and supporters of the Berkshire Music School gathered at Wyndhurst Manor & Club in Lenox on Sunday, Sept. 26 to celebrate the community music school’s 80th anniversary. Founded by Winnie Davis Long Crane, the school is dedicated, says Executive Director Natalie Johnsonius Neubert, to bringing all the benefits of music to our community. That includes making sure every student has the opportunity to take lessons regardless of financial situations. The occasion was also in honor of the recent former executive director, Tracy Wilson. Proceeds from the evening (which included a silent auction as well as a live call-out for contributions) will go to providing scholarships for students, upgrading the iconic building on Wendell Street, creating satellite facilities so students throughout the county have easier access to lessons, and servicing the school’s musical instruments. Prior to the dinner, pianist (and local) Emanuel Ax performed Chopin nocturnes to a rapt audience. Finally, board members presented the inaugural Tracy Wilson Scholarship to Keely Rose O’Gorman, a talented senior at Miss Hall’s School who has been studying voice with Sherri James Buxton at the school for five years.

LENOX, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO