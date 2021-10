Going into Saturday’s game, fans knew the Mariners were in quite the predicament. With the east coast games wrapped up and tied with a bow for Toronto and Boston, it was clear that a win was absolutely necessary. Game 162 would mean nothing if they lost. With a win, they could live to see another day. Although over forty-four thousand were on hand again, tonight’s crowd was a little less ecstatic from the get-go like they had been for Friday’s game. Everyone was aware that the Ms chances diminished significantly after Friday’s loss combined with the Red Sox and Blue Jays big wins earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to everyone in the park, it was a good thing they were rationing their energy - they were going to need it.

