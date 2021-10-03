CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

John Rich Commends Jason Aldean After Backlash

By Josh Lanier
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XP4W_0cFkl8bg00

John Rich doesn’t care if you like him or not. He’s going to stand up for what he believes in. And he’ll do the same for any country musician willing to do the same. The Big & Rich singer recently defended Carrie Underwood after she ended up on the wrong side of a “canceling.” Now, he’s backing Jason Aldean.

Aldean caught Twitter’s wrath recently after his wife posted photos of herself and her kids wearing anti-Joe Biden shirts. In an Instagram post, Brittany Aldean sported a shirt that read “Anti Biden Social Club.” She put their kids, Memphis, 3, and Navy, 2, in “Hidin’ From Biden” tops.

A fan took issue with clothing choice and commented, “If you thought Trump’s path for America was any better, you’re delusional!”

But Jason Aldean, who has stayed away from politics in the past, defended his wife and their political views.

“Watch ur mouth lady! We will teach our kids what we think is right and what we think is best for their future. If you think what is happening right now is ‘great’ for the future of our kids and grandkids, u are delusional!” he snapped back. “Definitely better than what we got now! Please tell me one thing that the current administration has done that is positive? Just 1!!!”

The backlash was swift.

But John Rich, an outspoken conservative, backed his buddy. In a reply to former President Donald Trump’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer, Rich tweeted freedom of speech was more important than winning the approval of the “liberal music industry.”

Brittany Aldean doesn’t have any of her husband’s reluctance on talking about politics.

“Conservatives… it’s ok to speak up! Some people won’t like you, but MOST will,” she posted Thursday in an Instagram story.

John Rich Backs Carrie Underwood After Anti-Mask Backlash

An angry Twitter mob attacked Carrie Underwood recently after her account liked an anti-mask rant from a conservative podcaster. John Rich said he was tired of seeing artists belittled for their views.

“We’re at a point in this country where you can’t express your opinion, even in the slightest bit, without running the risk that they’re going to come at you with their razor blades at the ready to cut you up and tear you down just over your opinion,” Rich said in an interview with Taste of Country. “And so, there’s a real issue right now within the artists of country music and the audience of country music. They could not be further apart.”

Underwood hasn’t publically commented on the backlash or her views on masks. But John Rich said he defended her because up-and-coming artists are afraid to speak their minds for fear of online reprisal.

“I’m going to say what I mean and mean what I say and let the chips fall,” he states. “The industry doesn’t give a s–t about what happens to me anymore, but the audience out there is picking up on what I’m saying. There are new opportunities coming my way. I’m still going to write songs no matter what because that’s what I do. I may not make a bunch of money on them like I used to, but that’s okay. That’s the existence for me that I’m happy with right now.”

Comments / 8

Related
talentrecap.com

Carrie Underwood Drops “If I Didn’t Love You” Video with Jason Aldean

2021 has been an incredible year in music for Carrie Underwood. Her My Gift album took home the win at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. On top of that, the singer was also nominated for CMA Entertainer of the Year. In the mid of her achievements, the American Idol winner recently dropped the video for her new song, “If I Didn’t Love You” with Jason Aldean. The track is currently trending at number seven on YouTube.
CELEBRITIES
weisradio.com

Jason Aldean announces double album, ‘Macon, Georgia’

Jason Aldean is paying homage to his roots with his new album, Macon, Georgia. The superstar surprised fans on Monday with the announcement that he’s releasing a double album comprised of 30 songs that will be released in two parts. The project is named after Jason’s hometown and state. The...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Sean Spicer
Person
John Rich
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Donald Trump
wkml.com

Jason Aldean Will Never ‘Apologize’ About His Love Of Country

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany don’t shy away from getting political on their social media now and then, and Jason just posted his thoughts about what he calls “the greatest country in the world.”. Jason posted to his Instagram late last night (9/30) just after playing to a packed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#The Big Rich#Navy#Conservatives
kicks96.com

Jason Aldean To Release 30-Song 10th Album

Jason Aldean's 10th studio album will feature 30 songs that will be slowly rolled out over the next few months until its official release date of April 22nd. The project will be called Macon, Georgia, and in addition to its current Top Five debut single “If I Didn’t Love You” with Carrie Underwood, fans will have access to nine more new tracks and five live tracks on November 12th.
MUSIC
GPB

Jason Aldean's Upcoming Album Will Be Named After Macon, His Hometown

Jason Aldean hasn’t forgotten where he came from. His fans won’t soon, either. The country music star announced Monday that his upcoming album will be titled Macon, Georgia. “Where you were raised has such a big influence on who you become, and for me it’s no different. I’m excited to...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Taste of Country

John Rich Explains Why He Defended Carrie Underwood Over Anti-Mask ‘Like’

John Rich wouldn’t necessarily call Carrie Underwood a friend. Sure, the two country music mainstays have seen each other backstage at various award shows and passed each other on the charts, but the Big & Rich hitmaker has never had any sort of lengthy conversation with her. But in August, when Underwood found herself being somewhat attacked for a social media "like" on Instagram that opposed school mask mandates in Nashville, Rich couldn’t stand by and be silent any longer.
MUSIC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Jason Aldean, Hardy, Lainey Wilson

When 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $35-$100 • More info livenation.com. Country music superstar Jason Aldean just announced his 10th studio album, “Macon, Georgia,” named after his hometown. The album is out Nov. 12 and includes “If I Didn’t Love You” featuring Carrie Underwood. “Where you were raised has such a big influence on who you become, and for me it’s no different ... especially from a music standpoint,” he said in a statement. “My little hometown of Macon was heavily instrumental in my musical background. Growing up in an environment that was a crossroads between country music, Southern rock, blues and R&B, it was just natural to blend different sounds in my on way.” Aldean has been vocal in his opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and masks, but Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will require attendees to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test. By Kevin C. Johnson.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
cvillecountry.com

Down In Front with Jason Aldean

5…4…3…2…1! It’s time to get down in front with Jason Aldean! All this week (Mon, Oct 4th- Fri, Oct 8th) 92.7 C-Ville Country will be giving away floor seat to see Jason Aldean Live at JPJ on Thursday, October 21st! All you have to do is listen weekday morning as 7:20am for the Jason Aldean Song of the Day, the next time you hear that song playing call the stations line at 434.220.2392 and be the 10th caller and you’ll win those floor seats to see Jason Aldean Live!
MUSIC
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

239K+
Followers
24K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy