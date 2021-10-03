What channel is the KC Chiefs vs. Eagles game on?
The Kansas City Chiefs are at a bit of a crossroads. In their Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles—a road contest, no less—the Chiefs are entering Lincoln Financial Field on a two-game losing streak with the Buffalo Bills awaiting them in Week 5. This Sunday’s contest is either going to be a sign of life after two straight weeks of defensive frustrations or a third consecutive gut punch that will surely send fans into a panicked frenzy.arrowheadaddict.com
