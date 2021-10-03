CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise writers raced to add Star Trek: The Original Series references

By Rachel Carrington
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow Star Trek: The Original Series made its way into Enterprise. Easter eggs are common in Star Trek. It’s not unusual for one series to reference another, whether it’s to pay homage to the previous characters or simply to see if fans are paying attention. And some of them, like these mentioned by StarTrek.com, are so well-hidden, it takes an expert eye to pick up on them. But sometimes, those references show up because there’s some behind-the-scenes challenges going on. That’s what happened with the staff writers for Star Trek: Enterprise.

