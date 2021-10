SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man died after being shot Friday night and a suspect has been arrested, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD says the middle-aged man was shot on the 100 block of Coastal Place at 6 p.m. He was transported to the hospital where he later died. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO