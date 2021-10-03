CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCG Sunday Livestream: Week 4 - Bears Vs Lions

By Steven Schweickert
windycitygridiron.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning. Last week... did not go as planned. In one short week, we’ve gone from full excitement over the Justin Fields debut to finding some balance in Fields having a bad game, the offensive line having a bad game, Matt Nagy continuing his offensive trending of just generally awful offense, and oscillating between the Bears being able to pick up the pieces and rally to beat the Lions this week and never scoring another point again in the 2021 season.

5 bold predictions for Bears on Sunday vs. Lions

Longtime division rivals clash in the Windy City as the offensively-challenged Chicago Bears host the winless Detroit Lions. Last season in Week 13 at Soldier Field, the Detroit Lions handed the Chicago Bears a 34-30 loss – ending a five-game losing streak in the series. It also mark the last time the team from the Motor City won a game. There have been seven straight setbacks since as Dan Campbell’s team is off to a 0-3 start.
Bears Vs. Lions Betting Odds

Dry conditions (broken clouds) and 7 mph winds are expected at Soldier Field on Sunday (as of 12:14 PM on October 3), with a high temperature of 74 degrees Fahrenheit. 13.3 (31) Points/Gm 31.7 (31) 0.23 (30) Points/Play 0.55 (32) 191.7 (32) Yards/Gm 384.0 (22) 133.3 (31) Pass Yards/Gm 287.0...
What channel is Bears vs. Lions on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 4 game

The Bears haven't confirmed a starting quarterback ahead of their matchup against the Lions. Starting Andy Dalton or Justin Fields will be a "game-time decision," Bears' coach Matt Nagy confirmed on Friday following practice. Dalton was limited in practices, while the rookie Fields was at full participation but hasn't been confirmed. The Bears' offense currently ranks last in the league, averaging 191.7 yards per game.
Bears name team captains for Week 4 vs. Lions

As the Chicago Bears gear up their Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions, there will once again be rotating weekly captains for each game, something head coach Matt Nagy established back in 2018. There will be one captain from each phase — offense, defense and special teams — which...
Lions vs Bears Odds and Prediction for Week 4 NFL Game

There’s a certain kicker in Baltimore whose name Detroit Lions fans won’t want to hear for a long time. Despite almost upsetting one of the favorites to win the AFC in Week 3, the Lions now sit 0-3 as one of the five winless teams in the NFL. Will Detroit...
Lions vs Bears: Final injury report for Week 4

The Detroit Lions enter the Week 4 matchup in Chicago with the NFC North rival Bears in relatively healthy condition. Only one player, starting outside linebacker Trey Flowers, has been ruled out for Detroit. Flowers also missed Week 3 with the combination of a shoulder and knee injuries. He did...
Bears make decision on QB starter vs. Lions

Good news to report for most Chicago fans. The redemption game of Justin Fields is on. The Bears announced on Saturday that the rookie quarterback with be the starter after veteran QB Andy Dalton was downgraded to 'doubtful' with his knee injury in the latest injury report. Fields was 6-for-20...
Bears vs. Lions: 9 things to know about their Week 4 divisional contest

The Chicago Bears will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, where both teams are desperate for a win following their respective starts. The Lions are winless following a pair of heartbreakers, where they just as easily could’ve been 2-1. Meanwhile, the Bears could just as easily be 0-3 if not for a Justin Fields scramble on third down that saved a close win over the Bengals.
Lions vs Bears: Studs and Duds for Week 4

The Detroit Lions walked into Soldier Field today in hopes of getting that elusive first win of the season against the Chicago Bears, but they will have to wait another week at a shot for that win. The Lions could not rebound from the number of mistakes made today dropping their fourth straight of the season with a 24-14 loss to the Bears.
Bears vs Lions: Keys for Chicago victory

The Chicago Bears are taking on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and while the Bears are technically favored by 3 points, it’s also common for the home team to get a customary 3 for the home field advantage. So Vegas believes these two teams are fairly even. That’s not how many figured this game would be viewed when the schedule was released, but the Bears have had issues since training camp.
Lions vs. Bears: 2022 Madden simulation

In last week’s Madden simulation, the Detroit Lions nearly pulled off the upset over the Baltimore Ravens if it weren’t for an absolutely bananas ending that you couldn’t even write a script for. The Lions were up two points, but the Ravens were threatening to score with under a minute...
Bears vs. Lions: 5 things to watch in Week 4 matchup

The Chicago Bears will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, where they’ll be looking to rebound following a disastrous offensive outing against the Cleveland Browns in Justin Fields’ first NFL start. From a game-time decision at quarterback to Eddie Goldman’s return, here are five things to watch in the Bears’...
Five Chicago Bears who must step up vs the Lions in Week 4

After a rough loss to the Cleveland Browns, these Chicago Bears must step up against the Detriot Lions. In Justin Field’s first career start, the Bears looked atrocious. The offense failed to gain any momentum and the defense was gashed by Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb. This week, the Bears...
Bears vs. Lions Week 4: How to watch, listen and stream online

The Chicago Bears will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking for their sixth win in the last seventh meetings against Detroit. The Bears and Lions are both desperate for a win following their respective Week 3 losses. Chicago is coming off its worst offensive performance in 40 years, where Matt Nagy has come under fire for his usage of rookie Justin Fields and his inability to make adjustments.
