WCG Sunday Livestream: Week 4 - Bears Vs Lions
Good morning. Last week... did not go as planned. In one short week, we’ve gone from full excitement over the Justin Fields debut to finding some balance in Fields having a bad game, the offensive line having a bad game, Matt Nagy continuing his offensive trending of just generally awful offense, and oscillating between the Bears being able to pick up the pieces and rally to beat the Lions this week and never scoring another point again in the 2021 season.www.windycitygridiron.com
Comments / 0