Recap the Tony Awards with Elaine Paige on Sunday

Broadway’s Back…. and ready to give the audience what they want….. LIVE THEATRE! Sunday night was the 74th Annual Tony Awards and Broadway’s finest will be celebrated and honored once more with feeling. “We’re a little late, but we are here!” host Audra McDonald said at the top of the ceremony, taking place at New York’s Winter Garden Theatre. Its a great feeling to see the Tonys after Broadway and theatres around the world went dark in March 2020 to finally rise again like the phoenix just weeks ago.

