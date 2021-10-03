CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Recap the Tony Awards with Elaine Paige on Sunday

Broadway.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige diving deep into the 74th Tony Awards! Learn all about Broadway's biggest night and listen to songs from shows like Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and more. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!

www.broadway.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Select list of winners at the Tony Awards

Select winners at the Tony Awards, presented Sunday night in New York City:. Best Book of a Musical: “Jagged Little Pill,” Diablo Cody. Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: “A Christmas Carol,” Christopher Nightingale. Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play:...
PERFORMING ARTS
kmuw.org

Highlights From The Tony Awards

Broadway's biggest stars paired lavish gowns with face masks for an extravagant and pandemic-altered Tony Awards. The 74th Annual Tony Awards went on ahead Sunday after a more than 15 month delay. Moulin Rouge! The Musical took home 10 awards, including the night's biggest: Best musical. The Inheritance won for best play, and A Soldier's Play for best revival.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

The best moments of the 2021 Tony Awards

Broadway's back! As New York's theater industry returns from more than a year-long shutdown, the 74th Tony Awards were finally given out, celebrating the best of Broadway's truncated 2019-2020 season. The two-part event — split between the Tonys ceremony itself on Paramount+ and a concert special on CBS — featured plenty of joyous moments celebrating live theater's return, somber reflections on the many lives lost to COVID, and galvanizing moments calling for change. Here are the highlights from Broadway's biggest night.
PERFORMING ARTS
Billboard

Tony Awards 2021: Facts & Feats

A sign of how long-delayed this year’s show was: Moulin Rouge! the Musical opened on Broadway in July 2019. Four months later, the cast album from the show received a Grammy nomination for best musical theater album. Because of the pandemic shutdown, the pool of eligible shows this Tony season...
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Elaine Paige
Person
Paige
Reuters

Factbox: Key winners at the Tony Awards

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Tony Awards for Broadway theatre were handed out in New York on Sunday after a delay of more than a year caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Following is a list of winners in key categories. BEST PLAY. "The Inheritance" BEST MUSICAL. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
PERFORMING ARTS
utk.edu

Alumna Wins Second Tony Award

Ashlee Latimer (’16) won her second Tony Award on Sunday, September 26, for her work co-producing The Inheritance. She won her first Tony in 2018 for co-producing the revival of Once on This Island. The Inheritance came away with awards for best play, best direction of a play, best performance...
KNOXVILLE, TN
arcamax.com

Attitude Awards 2021: Tom Daley, Elaine Paige and Steps win big

Tom Daley, Elaine Paige and Steps were honoured at the 2021 Attitude Awards. The publication's annual ceremony - which took place at the Roundhouse in Camden, London on Wednesday night (06.10.21) - aims to celebrate people who have made an impact within the LGBTQ+ community, as well as allies. 'Tragedy'...
CELEBRITIES
WALA-TV FOX10

See who won at the Tony Awards

Broadway is back and the 74th Tony Awards were presented Sunday after a long delay due to the pandemic. The event honored productions from the 2019-2020 Broadway season. See the full list of nominees below with winners indicated in bold. Best Musical. "Jagged Little Pill" "Moulin Rouge: The Musical" *WINNER.
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#74th Tony Awards#Bbc Radio 2#Broadway Com#Bbc Radio#Moulin Rouge
Daily Gate City

Stars sparkle at the 74th Tony Awards

At the Tony Awards in New York, stars including Leslie Odom Jr, Ben Platt, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen posed on the carpet. (Sept 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/670daae23d7649f3b95aeac5d9927d78.
CELEBRITIES
eclipsemagazine.com

The 74th Annual Tony Awards Interviews

Broadway’s Back…. and ready to give the audience what they want….. LIVE THEATRE! Sunday night was the 74th Annual Tony Awards and Broadway’s finest will be celebrated and honored once more with feeling. “We’re a little late, but we are here!” host Audra McDonald said at the top of the ceremony, taking place at New York’s Winter Garden Theatre. Its a great feeling to see the Tonys after Broadway and theatres around the world went dark in March 2020 to finally rise again like the phoenix just weeks ago.
MUSIC
wclk.com

UPFRONT featuring 'HANDS UP', 'Tony Awards Recap' and 'Traveling While Black' (AUDIO)

Check out this week's edition of UPFRONT Inside the Entertainment Industry. It features my interveiws with HANDS UP directors Keith Arthur Bolden and Alexis Woodard; actor and CAU theatre professor Eric J. Little and renowned Green Book playwright and author Calvin Ramsey. The Alliance Theatre presents The New Black Fest's...
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch and Jared Grimes to Join Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl on Broadway

(Photos courtesy of Polk & Co.) Hey, Mr. Arnstein! Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo, five-time Emmy winner Jane Lynch and quadruple threat Jared Grimes are set to star in the first-ever Broadway revival of Funny Girl alongside the previously announced Beanie Feldstein, who will lead the musical as Fanny Brice. The production, directed by Michael Mayer, will begin performances on March 26, 2022 and officially open on April 24, 2022 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bella Kidman Cruise Makes Rare Appearance At Courtney Love’s London Art Exhibit — Photos

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella made a rare public appearance at Courtney Love’s art exhibit! Her work is featured in the exhibition. Isabella Cruise made a rare public appearance at singer Courtney Love’s art exhibit in London. The daughter of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman (who now goes by Bella Kidman Cruise), 28, attended a private showing of the exhibit at Parliament Tattoo on September 30. She wore a floral dress and stylish baker boy hat and posed for photos at the showing, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

What Happened to Peta Murgatroyd on ‘DWTS’? Dancer Explains Her Absence

The popular ABC competition show Dancing With the Stars is getting set to launch its 30th season. The season will include a diverse cast of stars, including an Olympian, a Bachelor, a fitness star, and basically everything in between. But not all the professional dancers are coming back. What happened to Peta Murgatroyd on DWTS? And what about Keo Motsepe?
TV SHOWS
TVShowsAce

‘DWTS’ Cheryl Burke Nervous To Dance Sober Ahead Of Premiere

It’s time for Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars! Many faves will be back to the dance floor tonight including Cheryl Burke. She’s expressed over and over how excited she is to return to the dance floor. This will be her 24th season competing on the show. Cheryl mentioned she’s excited for fans to meet her new dance partner. While she’s ready to show off some moves, she’s also nervous. Keep reading to find out what she shared with fans.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy