Recap the Tony Awards with Elaine Paige on Sunday
Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige diving deep into the 74th Tony Awards! Learn all about Broadway's biggest night and listen to songs from shows like Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and more. Tune in for the perfect music for your Sunday, and be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!www.broadway.com
