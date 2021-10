Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap and Year in Review Of The System’s Prospects. Buffalo- The IronPigs got on the board first with two runs in the top half of the 4th. The Bisons got one back in the bottom half when Tyler White doubled home Kevin Smith. In the 5th, Mickey Moniak homered for Lehigh to extend the lead to 4-1. In the 7th inning, Otto Lopez drove home Logan Warmoth and Mallex Smith with a double, 4-3. The Bisons tied it up in the 8th with a Rodrigo Vigil double, scoring Forrest Wall. Bryan Baker set the IronPigs down in order in the 10th to set up this:

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO